Isaac Mastroianni and Daylyn Moraes placed fourth and eighth to qualify for the cross country provincial tournament in Vancouver.

Sports in Review: October 2017

Former Prince Rupert baseball player scouted to play in U.S. and other October sports highlights

Cross country runners advance to Provincials

Two young runners from Prince Rupert qualified for provincial competition following a strong showing at zones competition on Oct. 21.

Charles Hays Secondary School runners Isaac Mastroianni and Daylyn Moreas finished fourth and eighth respectively in the Junior Boys cross country zones.

Matroianni finished with a time of 00:19:16.20 while Moreas finished the course in 00:20:42.00.

Former Rupertite scouted to play fast pitch in U.S.

Reagan Dudoward played in 11 games in the Eastern United States against college-level teams as a member of the Canada Futures collegiate tour team. The team played in Florida, Georgia and Alabama where they were scouted by collegiate level coaches.

Dudoward, who was born in Prince Rupert moved to Port Alberni in 2008. She plays left field and third base. She said she hopes to play fast pitch in the U.S. in college someday.


