Sheila Wells sails an activity on the Canada 150 ParticipACTION playlist. Wells completed all of the activities on the list in 2017.

Year in Review: December 2017

Here’s what made sports news in 2017

City says no to grant requests

Several of the city’s sporting and recreational organization’s requests for funding or funding increases were refused as a result of city council’s decision not to increase money allocated in the community enhancement grants.

The Prince Rupert Curling Club was denied $200,000. The Prince Rupert Rampage’s in-kind funding decreased from $2,905 in 2018 to $1,650 and the Prince Rupert Youth Soccer Association was also denied.

Doug Kerr Field to be refurbished

The City of Prince Rupert approved the restoration of Doug Kerr Field for minor league baseball. The field, which is currently used as a dog park, will receive new grass and fencing, making it suitable for minor baseball use.

Rampage attendance

reaches record low

The Prince Rupert Rampage recorded the lowest attendance in the team’s nine year history on Dec. 9, with only 350 people attending their game against the Kitimat Ice Demons.

The Rampage’s attendance numbers have been in steady decline since its inaugural season in 2009-2010 where it average 837 tickets sold per game. The numbers have since gone down to approximately 400.


Year in Review: December 2017

Year in Review: December 2017

