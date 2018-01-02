Thirty-four of Prince Rupert’s young hockey players sharpened their skills on the ice at the Lou Lemire hockey camp Aug 14-18 (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Year in Review: August

Lou Lemire camp returns, Lou Lemire camp returns for tenth year

Lou Lemire camp returns for tenth year

From Aug. 14-18, the Lou Lemire hockey skills camp was held at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre ice rink. Thirty-four of the city’s young hockey players went through a week of drills to sharpen their games and hands on instruction from Lemire and his team of experienced coaches.

Lou Lemire camp returns

Willa Thorpe steps down

The City of Prince Rupert’s Director of Recreation and Community Services Willa Thorpe stepped down from her position to pursue different opportunities in Port Alberni.

In an emailed statement Thorpe said that she had thoroughly enjoyed her time in Prince Rupert and felt fortunate to have worked along so many different professionals in the city’s different departments during her time as director.

“The future is very bright for Prince Rupert,” she said. “My family and I will also miss involvement with a variety of sport, music and service-focused initiatives throughout Rupert.”

Community and recreation services director steps down


Cannery Race Cancelled

The 2017 Cannery Road Race was cancelled after both race directors were forced to step down due to medical/personal reasons.

“I reiterate that it was not for a lack of trying, as it takes more than a couple of people and a few weeks to make an event like this happen,” Rupert Runners president Amber Sheasgreen said. “Regrettably, there was simply not enough time to get things adequately organized before the event.”

Sheasgreen said the club hopes to have the race up and running for 2018 and encourages anyone interested in volunteering or taking a leadership role to step forward.

This would have been the 13th running of the event.

