Women’s Prince Rupert Football Club win first tournament ever

PRFC take down the undefeated champions in Kitwanga over the weekend

The women’s Prince Rupert Football Club experienced their first tournament victory at the annual May soccer tournament in Kitwanga.

“This was the first tournament PRFC Ladies team has won, finally breaking our third place curse from last year […] Lots of blood sweat and tears shed, everyone dug deep and played their hearts out. It was an amazing weekend that we will never forget,” wrote Brittanne O’Connor, team captain and centre forward, through email.

The tournament kicked off Saturday, May 18, with a 3-0 win for the Prince Rupert team against Hazelton. They lost their next game by one point against Kitwanga, the defending and undefeated champions, putting them in a losers bracket for the finals. Player Hannah Davis scored the only goal of the game with a corner kick straight into the net.

“We had a few causalities in this game and lost some players leaving us with only a few subs,” wrote O’Connor.

The Prince Rupert team quickly moved back up rank, upsetting Nisga’a United with a 7-0 win. The women headed into the finals on Monday with back-to-back games, defeating Haisla Lightening, Kitimat 3-0, and getting revenge on Kitwanga with a 3-0 victory.

After two games and only a 45-minute break, the women faced off against the Terrace Providers for the championship.

Venisha Cruz scored first for Prince Rupert with the Providers tying it up before half time. O’Connor scored ten minutes into the second half giving them a 2-1 lead.

“It was hot and everyone was tired after two games. We had three subs and a lot of the ladies were playing with injuries. But we managed to come through the back door and take the tournament,” wrote O’Connor.

The grand prize for the tournament was $2,000.

Heather Scott, centre midfield, and Jessica Lindstrom, goalie, received All Star awards;

Odessa Whettell, centre defence, received the award for best defence;

Venisha Cruz, midfield and defence, received the Heart and Hustle award;

Brittanne O’Connor received the award for best forward and;

Jessica Lindstrom received the award for best goalie.

Their next tournament takes place on home turf, in Prince Rupert, during Seafest weekend.