Winter Tri-Oval Races

Event featured a variety of vehicles racing on an 3/8 mile track at former Smithers Par 3.

The Par 3 course may be closed to golf, but it was open to racing Saturday, March 2.

Snowmobiles, ATVs and cars raced around the frozen 3/8-mile course in the first Smithers Winter Tri-Oval Race.

The event was organized in large part by Brian Hutchinson.

Race results:

Mini-stock multi class

1st – Richard Carey (Mackenzie, B.C.)

2nd – Joshua Rosseau (Witset)

3rd – Jesse Goddard (Terrace)

Sleds

1st – Simon Weston (Terrace)

2nd – Brent Compton (Terrace)

3rd – Zain Johnson (Mackenzie)

Quads

1st – Reed Jackson (Prince George)

2nd – Trisha Ritson (Prince Rupert)

Side by side

1st – Conrad Nikal (Witset)

2nd – Steve Gibson (Telkwa)

3rd – Lewis McLeod (Prince Rupert)

Organizers thanked Virgo Holdings Ltd for use of the property to host the event.

 

