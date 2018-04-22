Doug Kerr field will not be used until mid-May after high-speed winds damaged its turf on April 10. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Wind damage delays opening of Doug Kerr field

Sections of the field’s sod were torn up by high speed winds on April 10

Use of the new Doug Kerr baseball field has been delayed after extreme winds damaged its turf on April 10.

Prince Rupert Minor Softball Association president Ralph Weick said the 104 km/h winds ripped up sections of freshly laid sod that was later found by the crews contracted to complete the work.

READ MORE: Extreme winds wreak havoc across Prince Rupert

Weick said that while some of the turf was in good condition, some of it had yellowed, requiring further maintenance before the field can be used.

“It needs some sun, some good weather and a bit of time to settle in and get rooted in and get in better shape before we can get on there,” he said. “Otherwise we’re going to just tear it right up.”

Weick said the delay will push back the use of the field until at least mid-May, which was the amount of time estimated for the field to be in good enough condition for use.

READ MORE: Doug Kerr dog park to be restored as baseball field

The start of the youth softball season starts May 1. Weick said teams will play opening games on other fields traditionally used by the league in the past, but he still looks forward to using the new one.

“Once the field is ready, we’ll begin play on it,” he said.


