Whitecaps FC launch new Northwest training initiative

Vancouver Whitecaps FC are looking to expand their youth training program in the Northwest regions of B.C., and are launching a new programs initiative.

The initiative, led by head coach Adam Glass, will seek-out and focus on local players in Prince Rupert, Kitimat and Terrace in the U5 – U18 age groups.

“We will be looking for kids to join local clubs first and then let them decide if they are serious about taking the sport to the next level,” Adam Glass said in his interview with The Northern View. “Those players can then join a Skills Academy and eventually the Prospects Academy based in Terrace.”

“At the core of our initiative is the spring programs in partnership with local clubs, the Skills Academy and summer camps that will be held in a few months.”

In a press release, the football club stated that: “Starting in April, a weekly Skills Academy will be hosted in each of the partner cities … and are designed to provide all players with the opportunity to participate and improve in a high-quality learning environment.”



