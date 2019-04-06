Minor sport will benifit from the merege with more coachs and volunteers (Submitted photo)

Welcome the new Prince Rupert Minor Softball Association

Minor Softball and North Coast Minor Baseball merged to form the new group

The Prince Rupert Minor Softball and the North Coast Minor Baseball Association have merged into a single group, the Prince Rupert Minor Softball Association (PRMSA).

Ralph Weick told The Northern View that after many years without organized youth ball in the community, coincidentally, both PRMSA and CMBA started quietly organizing to bring some level of ball back for the youth of Prince Rupert.

READ MORE: PRMSA wins association of the year honours

“Joining together was always on the table and that’s what we’ve decided to do now,” Weick said about the recent merger. “Its all about our youth and being able to give them a positive experience and we will be better equipped to do that together.”

While PRMSA will continue to focus on softball, existing NCMBA coaches will continue to offer an option to learn baseball at a separately scheduled time.


gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Prince Rupert gymnasts head to provincials for the first time
Next story
Binnington boosts Blues to 3-2 shootout win over Canucks

Just Posted

Welcome the new Prince Rupert Minor Softball Association

Minor Softball and North Coast Minor Baseball merged to form the new group

What to do for Sustainability Month in Prince Rupert

VIDEO on city-wide events to clean up the community, and how to become better neighbours

Lone killer whale explores Prince Rupert harbour

Known as T124C, the orca was caught on camera by the North Coast Cetacean Research Initiative team

UPDATE: Two men tried to abduct student in Prince Rupert

RCMP and dog service are investigating the incident that occurred on McClymont Park Trail on April 4

BC Cannabis Store wants to alter BC Liquor Store in Prince Rupert

If approved, this would be the third non-medical marijuana store in the city

Nisga’a speakers in Prince Rupert silent no more

MULTIMEDIA: Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society hosts its first Blessing Feast

Binnington boosts Blues to 3-2 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver misses playoffs for fourth season in a row

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of B.C.-made wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Vigilante to volunteer: A B.C. woman’s change of heart on homelessness

Peggy Allen had 400 calls into police about homeless near her Abbotsford home. Now she’s fighting for them

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

Most Read