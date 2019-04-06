Welcome the new Prince Rupert Minor Softball Association

Minor Softball and North Coast Minor Baseball merged to form the new group

Minor sport will benifit from the merege with more coachs and volunteers (Submitted photo)

The Prince Rupert Minor Softball and the North Coast Minor Baseball Association have merged into a single group, the Prince Rupert Minor Softball Association (PRMSA).

Ralph Weick told The Northern View that after many years without organized youth ball in the community, coincidentally, both PRMSA and CMBA started quietly organizing to bring some level of ball back for the youth of Prince Rupert.

“Joining together was always on the table and that’s what we’ve decided to do now,” Weick said about the recent merger. “Its all about our youth and being able to give them a positive experience and we will be better equipped to do that together.”

While PRMSA will continue to focus on softball, existing NCMBA coaches will continue to offer an option to learn baseball at a separately scheduled time.



