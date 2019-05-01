Katherine Punnett a climber with Rockfish Climbing Coop (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

VIDEO: Rockfish Climbing Co-op seeks a new home

Prince Rupert wall climbers at the Civic Centre have fun making it to the top

A new group called the Rockfish Climbing Co-op are seeking a home outside Prince Rupert’s recreation centre to expand their facilities.

Ben Punnett is the wall climbing co-ordinator and a member of the Rockfish Climbing Co-op.

“Ideally we would like to see a new wall built, the wall is mid-nineties so it’s getting up there in age,” Punnett said.

Indoor rock climbing revived at Prince Rupert civic centre

With around 50 members, the group is looking for a new venue to build new, more challenging walls to climb.

“We’d like to see a dedicated space and a newer wall. We were looking at space perhaps at the Prince Rupert Racquet Club” Punnett said.

The group meets for open wall climbing during the week on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Benjamin Punnett — Adventuring over fear

Katherine Punnett climbs to the top of the indoor wall at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

