Nelson Homegrown player Amy Mackay showed the Star how to throw a frisbee ahead of the annual Disc Break ultimate frisbee tournament at Lakeside Park. Photo: Tyler Harper

VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique

You’ve been throwing frisbees wrong.

Check out the video below, in which ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows the proper technique ahead of the annual Disc Break tournament in Nelson.

Related: Love and frisbee: Nelson Homegrown seeks to spread both

Previous story
Special Olympic athletes take on BC Games during special anniversary

Just Posted

Bear Creek continues $14.5M civil suit with Brucejack Mine owner

The Terrace-based company is looking for damages for unpaid work as it continues Highway 16 work

Ford F350 bursts into flames on Highway 16

Driver on way to Terrace when incident occured

Suspect responsible for police standoff faces five criminal charges

The 47-year-old male had his first court appearance in Prince Rupert and remains in custody

47-year-old man arrested after nine-hour police standoff

Prince Rupert RCMP used specialized tactics to apprehend the man wanted for assault with a weapon

IN OUR OPINION: Third strike, what’s the next plan?

After another hazmat incident at the port when will DP World prioritize having a professional on site

This Week Podcast — Episode 94

Police standoff, Ridley Terminals plans to expand, a community garden and more in Prince Rupert

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique

Site C dam project plagued by problems: expert

E. Harvey Elwin expresses concern about internal BC Hydro and government documents

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”

Victoria-area park sign removed after glitch redirects to porn site

Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code

Special Olympic athletes take on BC Games during special anniversary

Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago

Scammers dressed as Mounties threaten to arrest senior if she doesn’t cough up cash

Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman

Fundraiser to help mom of jogger detained after crossing U.S. border

Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey

Most Read