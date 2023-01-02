VIDEO: Hansel Enmanuel, college player with 1 arm, becomes an inspiration

Viral videos of Enmanuel dunking makes it look easy, but he says it’s far from that

Hansel Enmanuel, a freshman guard from the Dominican Republic for Northwestern State, practices dunks during warm-ups before an NCAA college basketball game against Rice Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Houston. Enmanuel lost his left arm in a childhood accident and has attained the talent and skill to play at the college level. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Hansel Enmanuel paused for a moment and then reached for his left leg.

“I’m going to show you something I haven’t shown nobody,” he said, slowly lifting the leg of his sweatpants until the leg is exposed to the thigh. “Look.”

He pointed to scar after scar after scar down the length of the leg of an internet sensation, a one-armed basketball player for Northwestern State who stands 6-foot-6. It is the physical evidence of a grim time etched deep, a lifelong reminder of a journey that has brought him to Division I basketball.

“You see all this right here?” he asked during a recent interview at a Houston hotel. “That’s because every time I fall… (that) happened.”

He shook his head before continuing.

“That time was too hard for me,” he said. “That was crazy because I didn’t think it was going to happen.”

The 19-year-old Enmanuel has drawn attention for several years now after videos went viral showing him dunking with ease in high school. Dribbling past opponents intent on shutting him down. Draining 3-pointers. Sinking turnaround fadeaways.

All with just his right arm.

It looks almost effortless when he plays. It’s not. It never has been.

Enmanuel was 6 and living in the Dominican Republic when he playing with friends, climbing a wall. It wasn’t stable and it fell over him, pinning his left arm. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors couldn’t save his arm and it was amputated several inches below the shoulder.

He was hospitalized for about six months. It was a dark time for Enmanuel and his family.

“When the accident happened, I was thinking like: ‘What am I going to do now?’” he said. “I was thinking: ‘It’s over for me.’”

By the end of his hospitalization, Enmanuel said his mental approach had improved thanks to his relationship with God. Slowly, things got better.

Small things became huge victories. He vividly remembers the first time he tied his shoes. Months after the accident, Enmanuel tried basketball, too.

His missing arm left him lacking balance. With his equilibrium off, every time he tried to run, he’d crash to the ground, falling on debris strewn across the makeshift courts he played on. The scars piled up. So did his confidence as he gained experience.

By 13, he started attending camps and tournaments in the United States and he began to realize just how good he could be. He first dunked at 14 and it wasn’t long before his internet celebrity started to grow along with the views on those videos.

He played high school ball in Kissimmee, Florida, and was considered a top prospect as a senior, when he averaged 25.9 points, 11 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 3.4 blocks per game.

It wasn’t the highlight-reel plays that piqued Northwestern State coach Corey Gipson’s interest. He liked his attitude and the way he carried himself on the court.

“Hansel is a very resilient person, which makes him a very resilient player,” Gipson said. “That mindset translates to the game. When you see him on the floor, you just see a formidable force that doesn’t take anything for granted.”

As a freshman on Gipson’s team, Enmanuel has seen limited minutes. But he has shown flashes of the skills that made him famous before he stepped on campus.

On Dec. 10 against Louisiana-Monroe, Enmanuel scored the first points of his collegiate career, finishing with five points. A layup, a free throw. But he capped the performance in stunning fashion when he missed a free throw, grabbed the rebound and finished with a thunderous dunk.

Gipson and Enmanuel’s teammates understand the interest in him is amplified because he’s missing an arm. To them, he’s just one of the guys.

Gipson, who is also in his first year at Northwestern State, shared a story from early in camp that perfectly illustrated that point. When a player makes a mistake in practice, Gipson makes them do fingertip pushups. He ordered Enmanuel to do it after a miscue, then immediately felt bad and said he could do sit ups instead.

Enmanuel refused: “No, coach.”

As he struggled to complete the task, teammate Cedric Garrett sprang into action, grabbing his midsection to help.

“And when they grabbed him by the waist, he got down and he did it. He dug down and he did it,” Gipson said. “And from that moment on, the team, the staff and everybody (said): ‘Hey, we are all on the same page. Nobody’s… asking for entitled treatment, but, dadgum, if Hansel is not asking for any favors, nobody else better… ask for any.’”

Northwestern State President Marcus Jones was instrumental in Enmanuel signing with the school in Natchitoches, Louisiana, because he’s fluent in Spanish and helped assuage the concerns his Spanish-speaking parents had about his transition to college.

“We had an opportunity to talk about the university and what they wanted to see happen to their to their son,” Jones said. “They didn’t want him to be treated as a number and just as a showpiece.”

The reaction people have had to Enmanuel playing college basketball has overwhelmed Jones.

“Having a Hansel at Northwestern, you cannot imagine the number of calls and emails and messages that I’ve gotten from individuals who have children who have disabilities and saying how great it is to see Hansel essentially overcome that and be able to play at this level,” he said.

Enmanuel’s celebrity has also led to endorsement deals with adidas and Gatorade, among others. He has high goals, too, including the NBA.

“That’s the big goal,” he said. “Nobody is going to stop me. Only God.”

Another aspiration is to one day become a motivational speaker so he can share his story.

“I think that’s my perfect … destiny God gave to me,” he said. “To be that person so I can inspire some people and motivate a lot of people. Yeah, I can be a positive.”

Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press

