VIDEO: Bald eagle lands on B.C.-born player at Seattle Mariners game

Delta pitcher James Paxton stays calm in the middle of Target Field and makes a friend

Eagle at Twins opener attempts to abduct Mariners pitcher James Paxton pic.twitter.com/pzswZ7HPZu — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 5, 2018

B.C.-born Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton is getting praise for keeping his cool when a bald eagle landed on his shoulder during a pre-game ceremony.

Caught on camera, the Delta native was standing at attention in the middle of Target Field for the Minnesota Twins’ home opener Thursday when a bald eagle took aim for his right shoulder.

Paxton attended Delta Secondary, playing for the North Delta Blue Jays of the BC Premier Baseball League. He signed with the Mariners in 2011.

How patriotic is that? James took it very well. I'd be running for my life. — John Bradshaw (@JBLuvsCeltic) April 5, 2018

I️ think that legally means he’s president now — Jackie Xander (@deirowho) April 5, 2018