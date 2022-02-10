Cammi Granato poses with her new book, “I Can Play Too,” Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Seattle. For years, Hockey Hall of Famer Granato was asked to write a book about her experience in becoming one of the finest women’s hockey players of all time. She finally has, but on her own terms and with a specific audience in mind: kids. And while her book is based around hockey and her personal experiences, Granato is hoping the message can resonate beyond the ice. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Cammi Granato poses with her new book, “I Can Play Too,” Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Seattle. For years, Hockey Hall of Famer Granato was asked to write a book about her experience in becoming one of the finest women’s hockey players of all time. She finally has, but on her own terms and with a specific audience in mind: kids. And while her book is based around hockey and her personal experiences, Granato is hoping the message can resonate beyond the ice. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Vancouver Canucks name Hall of Famer Cammi Granato as an assistant GM

U.S. hockey legend latest executive added as team continues massive off-ice makeover

The Vancouver Canucks have added to their front office, naming Hall of Famer Cammi Granato as an assistant general manager.

Granato, 50, comes to the Canucks from the Seattle Kraken, where she served as a pro scout since 2019.

The native of Downers Grove, Ill. was the captain of the U.S. women’s hockey team that beat Canada to win gold at the ‘98 Nagano Olympics. She also won silver at the Salt Lake City Games in 2002.

In 2010, Granato and Canadian Angela James became the first women to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Granato joins a Canucks front office that has been entirely revamped since former general manager Jim Benning and several other staff were fired in early December.

Jim Rutherford was named president of hockey operations soon after. He has hired former Penguins assistant general manger Patrik Allvin as GM and former scout Derek Clancey and former player agent Emilie Castonguay as assistant GMs.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Vancouver Canucks hire first female assistant GM in their history

RELATED: New president Jim Rutherford embracing challenge of revamping Vancouver Canucks

hockeyNHL

Previous story
Canada wins 2 Olympic silver, 2 bronze in a good day in Beijing
Next story
NFL podcast: Black Press preview for Super Bowl LVI clash between Rams, Bengals

Just Posted

Three rabbits were allegedly killed and dissected in a classroom on Jan. 28, in front of school students aged 9 to 12 years old, said People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. This photographed rabbit is not one in the incident. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)
Rabbits allegedly killed and dissected in front of Haida Gwaii elementary school children

The BC Nurses Union is calling on MLAs for support to address the staffing crisis and violence against staff. Nurse Angie Z. gets a thumbs up from Delores Campbell at the Prince Rupert community vaccination clinic in March 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View.
Prince Rupert nurses send plea to MLA for aid

Computer visualization of wetland pilot project slated for the Omenica area of town. (Image: supplied)
$6.8 million wastewater wetland pilot project for Prince Rupert

Images on social media showed water covering parts of Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace. (Photo: Florence Lockyer/Facebook)
UPDATE: Hwy 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace open