After a three-year hiatus, the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic will return to the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Mark Brett - Western News)

After a three-year hiatus, the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic will return to the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Vancouver Canucks bringing Young Stars Classic back to Penticton

The multi-day event ran in the Peach City from 2010 to 2018

Some of the NHL’s brightest stars will be in Penticton this September.

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Tuesday that the Young Stars Classic is coming back to the South Okanagan Events Centre from Sept. 14 to 18.

Starting in 2010, the team brought the pre-season tournament to the Peach City for nine consecutive years.

After taking a year off in 2019, the Young Stars Classic was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 2010 to 2018, the Canucks’ youngsters were joined by prospects from the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets in Penticton for the tournament.

The official lineup of teams has not yet been revealed for 2022, however, the Canucks’ Western Canadian foes are expected to return.

Whether prospects from the Seattle Kraken will be in South Okanagan from Sept. 14 to 18 is currently unknown.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees’ Beanie Richter, Luc Wilson propel team to commanding 3-0 series lead

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiahockeyOkanaganPentictonSports

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Vancouver Canucks have June 1 deadline to re-sign coach Bruce Boudreau
Next story
Missing Gretzky rookie card returned to owner 7 years later by Kelowna RCMP

Just Posted

Members of the Rupert Society for Refugee Support are organizing a benefit concert at the Lester Centre on May 14 to raise funds to assist displaced Ukrainian families moving to Prince Rupert. (Photo: supplied)
Benefit concert to aid refugees relocating to Prince Rupert

Hike for Hospice volunteers cheer on participants at the May 1 event along the waterfront in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Hospice Hike in Prince Rupert off on the right foot

Photo of the Kitimat RCMP detachment. (Christian Apostolovski/Black Press Media)
Kitimat RCMP complete drug investigations leading to seizure of large quantities of drugs, weapons and vehicles

Port Clements Elementary School will receive a new accessible playground through provincial funding similar to the equipment enjoyed by Grade 1 and 2 students at Lax Kxeen Elementary in Prince Rupert on May 17, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Port Clements Elementary benefits from $165K to build accessible playground