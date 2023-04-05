Uniting the north west: The Misfits represent their communities at hockey provincials

The U15 Female North West regional team are all smiles after winning one of their games at hockey provincials in Kamloops in March. Pictured are; assist coach Colin Batemen of Smithers (back row from left), head coach Wes Hart of Burns Lake, Nicole Bateman of Smithers, Jericho Tse of Kitimat, Taylor Siemens of Vanderhoof, Marika Jack of Hazelton, manager Nyree Hazelton of Burns Lake (middle row from left), Leeara Betts of Hazelton, Eden Tse of Kitimat, Elencia Hazelton of Burns Lake, Kaylee Levick of Burns Lake, Alayna Hart of Burns Lake, assist coach Dan Plante, Miley Harris of Hazelton (front row from left), Kate Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Maci Kadonaga of Vanderhoof, Kiah Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Kamryn Gutierrez-Perreault of Kitimat and Jada Adams of Hazelton. Missing from the photo are Audrey Luggi of Fort St James and Alexis Erickson of Burns Lake. (Photo submitted) U15 Female North West regional team coaches consisted of assistant coaches Dan Plante (far left) of Burns Lake and Colin Bateman (far right) of Smithers and head coach Wes Hart of Burns Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Black Press Media) Kaylee Levick (from left), Alayna Hart and Marika Jack celebrate after Hart scores a goal against the Williams Lake Timberwolves in February. (Angie Mindus photo - Black Press Media) Coaches Dan Plante, Wes Hart and Colin Colin Batemen talk to the team between periods. (Angie Mindus photo - Black Press Media) The U15 Female North West team united female athletes from across the region. (Angie Mindus photo - Black Press Media)

Girls from communities across the northwest combined their skills and efforts this winter to represent the region in U15 female hockey.

Naming themselves ‘The Misfits,’ the team was comprised of athletes from Hazelton to Vanderhoof and all points in between and they just wrapped up the season at the BC Hockey U15 Female Championships held in Kamloops March 22-26.

Wes Hart of Burns Lake served as the team’s head coach. Colin Batemen of Smithers was the assistant coach along with Dan Plante of Burns Lake.

Playing in a northern super league that included an team from the north east and also Williams Lake, the girls practised once a week in hubs Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Hazelton, Burns Lake and Fraser Lake and once a month all together.

“It was an excellent year, a really great year,” said Hart of the Misfits’ season, which culminated in two hard-fought wins toward the end of the season, one being at provincials.

“That’s huge for us to be able to compete, so I think we’re on the right track.”

Hart volunteered for the role of head coach because his daughter plays on the team, however, he said with coaching you come to care for all the children on the team. He also believes there is high value in participating in team sports.

“It’s nice to provide this opportunity for these girls.”

Hart also enjoys the fact that they are growing female hockey.

“I think female hockey is pretty incredible,” Hart said. “It’s growing pretty fast and it’s neat to see.”

Team members include assistant coach Colin Batemen of Smithers, head coach Wes Hart of Burns Lake, Nicole Bateman of Smithers, Jericho Tse of Kitimat, Taylor Siemens of Vanderhoof, Marika Jack of Hazelton, manager Nyree Hazelton of Burns Lake, Leeara Betts of Hazelton, Eden Tse of Kitimat, Elencia Hazelton of Burns Lake, Kaylee Levick of Burns Lake, Alayna Hart of Burns Lake, assistant coach Dan Plante, Miley Harris of Hazelton, Kate Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Maci Kadonaga of Vanderhoof, Kiah Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Kamryn Gutierrez-Perreault of Kitimat, Jada Adams of Hazelton, Audrey Luggi of Fort St James and Alexis Erickson of Burns Lake.

