Undefeated Rampage face off against River Kings

Prince Rupert and Terrace are set to face off Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

Rampage skater Jean-Luc Fournier takes a look back at his coaches during a game (Submitted by/Gerry Leibel)

The Prince Rupert Rampage will look to get back into the swing of things this weekend as they face a familiar foe.

The Terrace River Kings are making the drive down Highway 16 as they come to town looking to knock off the undefeated Rampage.

It will be the first time Rupert has played in the last two weeks.

The last time the Rampage played they swept a weekend back-to-back against Kitimat and Terrace in late October.

Coach Roger Atchison isn’t too worried about the long stretch in between games.

“It’s kind of the nature of the beast, where we have these sort of breaks, it will take a few shifts to get our feet under us,” he said.

The River Kings have not performed at the same calibre they were last season, starting the season 2-4.

They seemed to figure things out last weekend as they blanked the Kitimat Ice Demons 5-0, and will hope to carry some momentum from that game into Rupert.

Momentum they will need to deal with the undefeated Rampage, and while many points separate the teams in the standings, Atchison believes the teams are much closer than they appear.

“The games have been pretty close, very high scoring, and the gap is a little closer than the scores indicate,” Atchison said.

Prince Rupert will be led by Cole Atchison and Jared Meers, both of whom have tallied 13 points through six games this season.

Terrace might have the most dangerous player on the ice, as Colin Bell has potted five goals and added 13 assists for a total of 16 points through his first six games of the season.

The Rampage won both of the prior meetings between the two teams this year by scores of 8-7 and 8-5.

Over the weekend, Williams Lake fell to Quesnel leaving Prince Rupert as the only undefeated team in the league remaining.

The game will be this Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.

