Tyler Stene at the forefront of Prince Rupert youth golf push

Starting New At Golf program offers kids an engaging introuduction to the sport

Tyler Stene helps lines up a shot at the driving station during his SNAG class at Annunciation School. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

On a June afternoon at Annunciation School, Tyler Stene has the role of supervising eager and energetic students participating in his new Starting New At Golf (SNAG) program.

The classes, which aim to run from kindergarten to Grade 5, teach kids the fundamentals of the sport using age appropriate equipment. “I think with the younger kids playing with the real steel clubs it’s a little dangerous,” said Stene. “But these plastic clubs and tennis balls, it’s a great introduction into how to play.”

Stene was running the program when he worked as a pro at Victoria golf courses, and brought it with him when he moved to Prince Rupert in February.

“I loved it when I first heard about it when I was on the island. Because Rupert’s been lacking the junior program, I was really excited to bring it here,” said Stene.

Games like tug of war are utilized by SNAG to teach some of the more subtle traits needed to succeed at golf. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)