Tyler Stene helps lines up a shot at the driving station during his SNAG class at Annunciation School. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Tyler Stene at the forefront of Prince Rupert youth golf push

Starting New At Golf program offers kids an engaging introuduction to the sport

On a June afternoon at Annunciation School, Tyler Stene has the role of supervising eager and energetic students participating in his new Starting New At Golf (SNAG) program.

The classes, which aim to run from kindergarten to Grade 5, teach kids the fundamentals of the sport using age appropriate equipment. “I think with the younger kids playing with the real steel clubs it’s a little dangerous,” said Stene. “But these plastic clubs and tennis balls, it’s a great introduction into how to play.”

Stene was running the program when he worked as a pro at Victoria golf courses, and brought it with him when he moved to Prince Rupert in February.

READ MORE: Tyler Stene joins golf club as new pro in Prince Rupert

“I loved it when I first heard about it when I was on the island. Because Rupert’s been lacking the junior program, I was really excited to bring it here,” said Stene.

Games like tug of war are utilized by SNAG to teach some of the more subtle traits needed to succeed at golf. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

There are a number of stations that kids rotate set up around the gym during classes. In addition to traditional golf activities like driving and putting, students play a one-on-one version of tug of war, as well as shoot oversized foam balls into basketball hoops.

While the relationship may not be immediately clear between golf and some of the stations, developing skills like accuracy and upper body strength all play into the sport.

Kids rotate between stations to receive lessons in all different areas of the sport. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“The big thing is to associate fun with golf,” said Stene. “When you see this, there’s other games that aren’t exactly golf, but they all contribute to golf.”

READ MORE: Prince Rupert to send a high school golf team to provincials

Stene has already taken SNAG to several of Prince Rupert’s elementary schools, introducing hundreds of kids to the sport. He is hopeful this will translate into increased enthusiasm towards the sport, and subsequently more athletes on his high school golf team at Charles Hays.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Awards night at Charles Hays for Rainmakers rugby squad

Just Posted

Tyler Stene at the forefront of Prince Rupert youth golf push

Starting New At Golf program offers kids an engaging introuduction to the sport

Port Edward and Prince Rupert Port Authority offically unveil the tot-ally new “Granny Annie” park

The Anne Neufeld Tot Park underwent a $150,000 restoration project this year

Historic win for B.C. fishermen now bargaining under labour code

Seine boat fishermen are now their own collective bargaining unit

UPDATE: Prince Rupert Fire Department complete Third Ave. fire investigation

Deputy fire chief says not enough concrete evidence to determine cause

Lightning ignites seven wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre

Crews are fighting flames near Smithers and Rosswood

PHOTO GALLERY: Onto the next chapter for Prince Rupert grads

Pacific Coast School, Class of 2019

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Canadian icon and hero Terry Fox died 38 years ago today

Historica Canada’s Heritage Minute dedicated to Terry Fox shows his journey of cancer awareness

New features of B.C.’s campsite reservation system to launch this winter

Ministry of Environment says fees won’t increase

‘B.C.’s vital interests are at stake’: Lawyers battle over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta government lawyer argued that the province’s turn-off-the taps legislation not meant to hurt B.C.

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench to be removed

A brightly-coloured bench in Vancouver’s Kitsilano will soon be replaced

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries it through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

Most Read