Tsimshian artist Abel Ryan talks about a project to produce the red line at the Treadwell Arena on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Ryan worked with students in the BAM After School Program to draw animals in Northwest Coast formline designs to be incorporated in the hockey rink ice. The Treadwell Arena opens for the season on Monday. (Michael Penn | Juneau Empire)

Tsimshian artist and students design Northwest Coast artwork on ice rink

An ice hockey rink got a redesign by a Tsimshian artist

What’s black and white and red all over?

The new 85-foot-long design that stretches across of the center of the ice inside Treadwell Arena, Douglas Alaska.

This year, the red line that divides the rink in two, incorporates formline — a type of Northwest Coast art that uses ovoids, U forms and S forms — that was mostly drawn up by Tsimshian artist Abel Ryan and Body and Mind After School Program students.

“This is so cool,” Ryan said upon seeing the design on the ice for the first time Thursday afternoon. “This is fantastic. It stands out well. This is so much fun. Wow.”

[gps-image name=”17981541_web1_190801Red_Line_Design02.jpg”]

The black formline depictions of eagles, wolves, bears, sea lions, beavers, oracas, mosquitoes and people are sandwiched by two thick red stripes.

[Juneau Legion wins third-straight title]

“There’s a lot of different things represented,” Ryan said.

He credited student Hunter Cameron with the idea of sticking to drawing animals found in Southeast Alaska.

A unique red line design is an annual tradition at Treadwell Arena, said Lauren Anderson, manager for Treadwell Arena.

“We never repeat the same design,” Anderson said.

In the past, Anderson said that’s meant doing things like working the Roman numerals XV into the red line for the arena’s 15th anniversary.

[gps-image name=”17981541_web1_190801Red_Line_Design03.jpg”]

For this year, Anderson said Michael Brna, who leads maintenance for the arena, suggested something that incorporated Alaska Native artwork.

By pursuing the idea Anderson found herself in touch with both Ryan and Zach Gordon Youth Center manager Jorden Nigro.

While the students met twice weekly at Dzantik’i Heeni Middle School, Ryan taught BAM students some formline basics, and the students in turn drew formline animal heads.

Anderson and Ryan said Cameron and student Kia Abbott were particularly critical to the project’s ultimate success.

Since the project started in April and needed to be finished by about the end of the school year in May, Ryan handled drawing formline bodies, refining the students’ head drawings and creating transitions between the various designs.

Sealaska Heritage Institute, a nonprofit that protects and promotes Alaska Native culture and art, helped support the project and made small changes to the formline drawings, too.

Ryan said the original heads drawn by local children are still clear in the finished product.

“I wanted to make sure the head designs were maintained to the way the kids drew it,” Ryan said.

[Running club holds ‘keystone’ event]

The card stock works that Ryan and the students created were then digitized and colored in by Devyn Frugé, printing service coordinator for City and Borough of Juneau.

That saved a lot of time and Sharpie marker ink, Anderson and Ryan said.

“This is the first year we had it printed,” Anderson said.

[gps-image name=”17981541_web1_190801Red_Line_Design04.jpg”]

She said she was pleased with how it turned out and is excited for the red line to make its public debut when the arena opens for the season with a free skate on Monday.

By the time that happens, it’s hoped a second print of the red line will be hanging near the entrance of the Treadwell Arena wall.

Ryan said he’s excited for the kids to see their work.

“They’re already talking about the next one,” he said.

• Contact reporter Ben Hohenstatt at (907)523-2243 or bhohenstatt@juneauempire.com. Follow him on Twitter at @BenHohenstatt.

 

Tsimshian artist Abel Ryan Tsimshian, left, talks Treadwell Arena Manager Lauren Anderson, center, and Program Coordinator Thomas McKenzie about the red line at the Treadwell Arena on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Ryan worked with students in the BAM After School Program to draw animals in Northwest Coast formline designs to be incorporated in the hockey rink ice. The Treadwell Arena opens for the season on Monday. (Michael Penn | Juneau Empire)

The red line at the Treadwell Arena on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Tsimshian artist Abel Ryan Tsimshian worked with students in the BAM After School Program to draw animals in Northwest Coast formline designs to be incorporated in the hockey rink ice. The Treadwell Arena opens for the season on Monday. (Michael Penn | Juneau Empire)

A wolf head design in the red line at the Treadwell Arena on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Tsimshian artist Abel Ryan Tsimshian worked with students in the BAM After School Program to draw animals in Northwest Coast formline designs to be incorporated in the hockey rink ice. The Treadwell Arena opens for the season on Monday. (Michael Penn | Juneau Empire)

Previous story
PRFC women score Saturday afternoon soccer victory

Just Posted

Mike Sawyer announced as Green candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley

Sawyer has been involved in multiple, high-profile legal complaints regarding pipeline developments.

Northwest B.C. fisherman awarded $50K for Skeena salmon documentary

The film will explore the past, present and future conditions of salmon fishing in northwest B.C.

Golf course superintendent off to new job

Peter Drake leaving to work with the Parks and Recreation department in Revelstoke

PRFC women score Saturday afternoon soccer victory

Prince Rupert side rebounds from earlier loss to sail into Sunday’s action

“More than just a hello”: Pilot project hoping to better train up-and-coming business owners

Hectate Strait and Ecotrust Canada partner on social enterprise opportunity in Prince Rupert

VIDEO: Women in the Wind: Prince Rupert’s biker chicks are ripping it to Alberta

Prince Rupert’s chapter of women motorcyclists are riding to Alberta for the Canadian rally

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

Tsimshian artist and students design Northwest Coast artwork on ice rink

An ice hockey rink got a redesign by a Tsimshian artist

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of British Columbia to the test

In honour of B.C. Day, take this short quiz and see how much you know about our province

B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp at straws, avoid climate policy reality

It doesn’t matter what parties offer in the fall Canadian election

WATCH: Incredible Vancouver Island orca encounter captured on video

Thousands watch video of whale encounter on Twitter

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Person in ‘serious condition’ after being struck by a train near White Rock

Witnesses reported that the man is OK

Coquitlam mayor ‘heartbroken,’ but says not to ‘vilify’ COS after death of bear family

Three bears euthanized after getting habituated

Most Read