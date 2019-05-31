Track and field provincials continue as Prince Rupert boys continue to push their personal records

Friday was day two of the B.C. track and field provincials in Kelowna

The Charles Hays Secondary School Rainmakers and Prince Rupert Middle School Storm athletes continue to push their personal records at provincials despite no wins so far.

Friday was day two of the B.C. track and field provincials in Kelowna. Logan Hughes and Ben Visser are the first two athletes to represent the Storm at provincials. Junior athlete Dakota Knockwood and senior Eric Lees are also out on the track representing the CHSS Rainmakers.

“It’s good weather, the boys are competing strong, and everyone’s spirits are up,” said coach Dighton Haynes.

Knockwood placed 20 out of 32 in shot put however, he reached a personal best record of 10- metres 68- centimetres to his previous record of 10.28. This is the second record he beat for himself in provincials.

“He had two good throws, both of which were quite close,” Haynes said.

Hughes finished in tenth place out of 24 in the long jump at five metres six centimetres, just four centimetres short of his personal record. Lees got off to a slow start in the 100- metre sprint, finishing 28 out of 32 athletes. Lees ran in at 11.82 seconds, eight one hundredths of a second slower than his personal record.

“He’s a bit disappointed but I’m confident we can come away with PBs [personal bests] tomorrow. It’s always almost about personal best,” Haynes said.

Logan Unruh, representing the junior girls in Smithers, won the provincials in javelin. So far she is the only athlete to win in the northwest regional zone, which spans from Houston to Haida Gwaii.

“At least the zone is not being shut out and is not without representation,” said Haynes.

The third and final day of the track and field provincials is Saturday afternoon. Knockwood will be competing in the junior high jump, his best event according to Haynes. Lees, with the seniors, and Visser, with the Grade 8, will both be competing in 200- metre sprints.

When the provincials are over Haynes said he will continue coaching the boys and working to grow the team.

