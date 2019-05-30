Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

Ticket resellers’ are cashing in on the Toronto Raptors making history.

The Raptors will make their first NBA Finals appearance tonight. On Monday, tickets sold out on Ticketmaster in 30 minutes. Many fans are opting to buy from a reseller.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest Game 1 standing room ticket on StubHub is going for $540. Nosebleed seats are up to $1,200, and some courtside seats are as high as $60,487.

Some fans have taken extreme measures to make sure they witness the event. Others are showing their support by getting free Raptors ink from a local tattoo shop. Tip-off against the Golden State Warriors is 9 p.m. EST.

READ MORE: Catch Toronto Raptors NBA playoff action on movie screens across Canada

READ MORE: Raptors beat Bucks 100-94 to advance to franchise’s first-ever NBA finals

