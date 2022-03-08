Amanda Asay prepares to throw the ball in an undated handout photo. Asay, a longtime national team member, died of injuries sustained in a skiing accident in Nelson. Photo: Baseball Canada

Amanda Asay prepares to throw the ball in an undated handout photo. Asay, a longtime national team member, died of injuries sustained in a skiing accident in Nelson. Photo: Baseball Canada

Toronto Blue Jays to host Nelson clinic in Amanda Asay’s memory

The event will take place in May

The Toronto Blue Jays will host a clinic for youth players in Nelson to honour former national team player Amanda Asay, who died in a ski accident in January.

The Blue Jays Academy and Nelson Baseball Association will put on the event May 15.

Nelson Baseball president J. Stewart said the clinic will be focused on players who Asay coached in Nelson as well as girls who have never played the game before.

The event is still being planned, but Stewart says he expects Blue Jays coaches and national team players to attend. The hope is to include 75-to-100 kids.

Stewart said it was obvious meeting with Asay how important sports were to her life.

“We’re confident that it would put a smile on her face that she’s putting her stamp on something that was meaningful to her in terms of getting especially girls involved in sports at a young age, and baseball in particular in this case.”

Originally from Prince George, Asay was a staple for the women’s national team after joining it in 2005. She won a Pan Am Games silver in 2015, five World Cup medals and was a two-time MVP.

Asay also had a PhD. in forestry, and was working in that industry out of Nelson at the time of her death.

