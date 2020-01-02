Tom Kinshott wins 2019 Lions Club Blue Knuckle Derby .

Tom Kingshott was the winner of the 2019 Blue Knuckle Derby with a catch of 13.93 lbs. (photo courtesy of Jamie Scott)

Tom Kinshott is the 2019 Lions Club Blue Knuckle Derby winner.

Kinshott’s 13.93 lb salmon captured the $1,200 first place prize at the annual event on Dec. 27.

“There were lots of fish weighed in but the biggest three were between 13 and 14 pounds,” Jamie Scott, Lions president said. “This is small for derby winners … typically [the fish] come in around 18 or 19 lbs.”

Alexa Ryan was second with a 13.45 lb. weight and Leo Palmer weighed in the third-place fish with a weight of 13.38 lbs.

The Blue Knuckle Derby weigh-in was held at the Moose Hall. The annual event this year was held in honour of Marc Desautels and the late J&E Tackle owner and Lions club member Jeff Carlson.



