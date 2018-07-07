Kole Leighton drive against his friend Kale Evans during a basketball scrimmage at the end of the UNBC Timberwolves basketball camp. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Timberwolves camp returns for third year

Coach Todd Jordan said he enjoys the challenge of coaching at the lower levels

Introducing Prince Rupert’s next generation of basketball players how to play the game is a challenge Todd Jordan never gets tired of.

“It’s great being back, it’s great being up here in the community and being in this scene again,” Jordan said while 15 players scrimmaged in one-on-one games.

“The camp’s been great. There are a lot of familiar face from previous years, but it’s always fun to work with the kids and work on the fundamentals.”

Jordan is back in Prince Rupert where he hosted the UNBC Timberwolves basketball camp for the third year. He said there are approximately 40 players registered in the camp — 25 in its younger division and 15 in the older division — where they have been developing their skills from the ground up.

“We’ve already seen in the last couple of days a lot of improvement already,” he said.

Like last year, Jordan held two sessions, a morning session for younger players in grades 2-5 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre and an afternoon session at Prince Rupert Middle School for players in grades 6-9. Jordan said there is a big difference between teaching university-level players complex strategy and younger players the basics of passing dribbling and shooting, but it is something that makes him better as a coach.

“It brings me back to my roots a little bit,” he said. “Going back and coaching some of the younger guys, it keeps me sharp as a coach having to go back and teach some of the basics.”

