Judd Repole was voted as MVP and Top Scorer in the CIHL’s Regular Season Awards for 2018-2019. (File photo / The Northern View)

Three Rampage players named in the CIHL regular season awards

Awards were voted by the general managers from the five teams

Three Rupert Rampage athletes were selected in the Central Interior Hockey League (CIHL) 2018-2019 Regular Season Awards, which were announced on March 18.

“These are voted on from other teams and you can’t vote for your own team or members. So this is how the other teams feel and it’s good that they are recognized by other players and teams… they are selected by peers” said Ron German, the Rampage’s general manager.

The Rampage’s Judd Repole was voted Top Scorer, and MVP, and Tyler Ostrom was voted Top Defence.

“It’s good to have Judd back in the community and congrats to Tyler on a good performance,” German said.

The CIHL website listed the Rupert Rampage athletes as voted by the General Managers from the five CIHL teams.

Williams Lake Stampeders, Willie Sellars was voted Best Goalie; Top Forward went to Hunter Johnson from the Terrace River Kings, and the Quesnel Kangaroos were the winners of the CIHL trophy and banner in the regular season.

