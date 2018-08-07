Third finish for Breaker’s Breezers at River Boat Days

In their first River Boat Days tournament, the Breaker’s Breezers have returned to Prince Rupert with a third place finish.
The ladies team travelled to Terrace on Friday, Aug. 3, for the weekend-long tournament. They came out on top of the bracket, winning their first two games: 5-0 against Skeena Mist and 2-1 against the Terrace Providers.
In the afternoon heat on Sunday, they played Kitwanga, a team that captain Britanne O’Connor said has been the Breezers’s rival in most of the tournaments they’ve played this year. Kitwanga took the win 2-0.
“It was like 30 degrees °C, not fun for playing soccer. You can imagine us Rupert girls aren’t used to that heat,” O’Connor said.
On Monday, Aug. 5, they played Terrace Triton and lost 1-0, but the captain said it was a really good game, with the new team taking third place out of eight ladies teams in the end.
Reagan Pomponio was declared the All Star for the team. She scored 4-7 of the goals for Breaker’s Breezers.
“She’s a digger,” O’Connor said. “She just graduated this year, a great pick up.”
The captain added that their goalie, Alexi Armstrong, was another strong player over the weekend.
“Everyone played 110% and it was just a great tournament and a great turnout too,” O’Connor said.
