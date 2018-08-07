Third finish for Breaker’s Breezers at River Boat Days

Prince Rupert ladies soccer team continues to shine at tournaments in their first year

Breaker’s Breezers after taking home first in Terrace during River Boat Days. (Brittane O’Connor photo)

In their first River Boat Days tournament, the Breaker’s Breezers have returned to Prince Rupert with a third place finish.

The ladies team travelled to Terrace on Friday, Aug. 3, for the weekend-long tournament. They came out on top of the bracket, winning their first two games: 5-0 against Skeena Mist and 2-1 against the Terrace Providers.

In the afternoon heat on Sunday, they played Kitwanga, a team that captain Britanne O’Connor said has been the Breezers’s rival in most of the tournaments they’ve played this year. Kitwanga took the win 2-0.

“It was like 30 degrees °C, not fun for playing soccer. You can imagine us Rupert girls aren’t used to that heat,” O’Connor said.

On Monday, Aug. 5, they played Terrace Triton and lost 1-0, but the captain said it was a really good game, with the new team taking third place out of eight ladies teams in the end.

Reagan Pomponio was declared the All Star for the team. She scored 4-7 of the goals for Breaker’s Breezers.

“She’s a digger,” O’Connor said. “She just graduated this year, a great pick up.”

The captain added that their goalie, Alexi Armstrong, was another strong player over the weekend.

“Everyone played 110% and it was just a great tournament and a great turnout too,” O’Connor said.



