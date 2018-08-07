Breaker’s Breezers after taking home first in Terrace during River Boat Days. (Brittane O’Connor photo)

Third finish for Breaker’s Breezers at River Boat Days

Prince Rupert ladies soccer team continues to shine at tournaments in their first year

In their first River Boat Days tournament, the Breaker’s Breezers have returned to Prince Rupert with a third place finish.

The ladies team travelled to Terrace on Friday, Aug. 3, for the weekend-long tournament. They came out on top of the bracket, winning their first two games: 5-0 against Skeena Mist and 2-1 against the Terrace Providers.

In the afternoon heat on Sunday, they played Kitwanga, a team that captain Britanne O’Connor said has been the Breezers’s rival in most of the tournaments they’ve played this year. Kitwanga took the win 2-0.

“It was like 30 degrees °C, not fun for playing soccer. You can imagine us Rupert girls aren’t used to that heat,” O’Connor said.

READ MORE: Breakers Breezers taking the pitch

On Monday, Aug. 5, they played Terrace Triton and lost 1-0, but the captain said it was a really good game, with the new team taking third place out of eight ladies teams in the end.

Reagan Pomponio was declared the All Star for the team. She scored 4-7 of the goals for Breaker’s Breezers.

“She’s a digger,” O’Connor said. “She just graduated this year, a great pick up.”

The captain added that their goalie, Alexi Armstrong, was another strong player over the weekend.

“Everyone played 110% and it was just a great tournament and a great turnout too,” O’Connor said.


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
M’s salvage single win in 4-game set with Blue Jays

Just Posted

Third finish for Breaker’s Breezers at River Boat Days

Prince Rupert ladies soccer team continues to shine at tournaments in their first year

Smoothing out potholes in Prince Rupert

City public works has a plan and a budget of $400,000 to tackle the pothole problem

Planting party for North Coast community garden

Transition Prince Rupert roots its second edible garden on Overlook Street

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

New mental health drop-in clinic for Prince Rupert

People suffering from mental health or addiction no longer have to wait for help

MVP of the Week: Basketball is a family business

Judy Carlick-Pearson was taught the game by her mother and plays for her to this day

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

B.C. music festival invests in drug-testing tech

Salmo’s Shambhala Music Festival donated $10K to help purchase an FTIR Spectrometer

WATCH: Punches are thrown inside B.C. nail salon over price dispute

Both sides say the other is at fault for physical altercation inside Chilliwack’s HD Nails

B.C. intersection cameras now live around the clock

Speeders and red-light runners get tickets in the mail

Japan med school confirms altering scores to limit women

Tokyo Medical University systematically altered entrance exam scores for years to keep out female applicants and ensure more men became doctors.

Council wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

Man saved from quake-flattened mosque on Indonesia island

The powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing a number of people and shaking neighboring Bali.

Largest wildfire in California history still growing

It’s the second year in a row that California has recorded the state’s largest wildfire.

Most Read

  • Third finish for Breaker’s Breezers at River Boat Days

    Prince Rupert ladies soccer team continues to shine at tournaments in their first year