Lindsay Gidnay, Mike Archer, Steven Drozd, Jason Scherr, Cody Curry, Louie DeBrusk, Jake DeBrusk, Casey Lennon and Stefan Soares pose together at the end of the Prince Rupert Seamen’s benefit dinner on June 26. (Submitted photo)

The DeBrusks visit Prince Rupert

Louie and Jake DeBrusk became honorary members of the Prince Rupert Seamen members on June 26

Prince Rupert’s military and rugby communities received an NHL assist and two new honorary members this week.

Former NHL player and broadcaster Louie DeBrusk and his son, Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk both arrived in the city on Tuesday, June 26 where they helped raise money for both the Princess Patricia Canadian Light Infantry (PPCLI) and youth rugby programs in Prince Rupert.

READ MORE: Fishing with the DeBrusks

Both DeBrusks were at Cargo on First Avenue East where they participated in a benefit dinner to meet local fans, and provided signed jerseys for a silent auction, the proceeds of which will help fund a rugby camp taking place in Prince Rupert later this summer. In total, the dinner raised $7,300 in donations and sponsorship.

At the end of the evening, the Seamen gifted the DeBrusks with the team’s jerseys and made them a part of their roster as thanks for their time and efforts.

“Both of them have a sense of community and helping the community,” said Lindsay Gidney, a former PPCLI member and current member of the Prince Rupert Seamen. “It’s really great to both of them here helping us.”

The DeBrusks were also in Prince Rupert for a fishing trip — on June 27 and 28 — that was auctioned as part of a Heroes Hockey Challenge fundraiser for the PPCLI late last year. They both said it was an easy choice to get involved with both initiatives.

“It’s so dear to everybody’s hearts because of what they sacrifice and give up for what we do,” said Louie DeBrusk. “Any time we can give back and help out in any way, for me it’s a no-brainer and it’s really easy to get on board.”

Gidney said the Seamen are always looking to grow the game of rugby in Prince Rupert because it gives young athletes of any kind an opportunity to participate and be active in sport.

“There are positions for all types of kids,” he said. “Small, tall, short, fast, not as fast. It’s a great sport and kids can really enjoy it.”

READ MORE: Bringing the thunder


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Banner season for the BCHL

Just Posted

The DeBrusks visit Prince Rupert

Louie and Jake DeBrusk became honorary members of the Prince Rupert Seamen members on June 26

RCMP Briefs: near-collision in crosswalk, drugs found in speeding vehicle

Pedestrian almost hit in crosswalk on Second Avenue in Prince Rupert on June 24

Michael Gurney to take over as Lester Centre manager

Gurney will officially assume role on August 15

Prince Rupert police officers allegedly assaulted on duty

RCMP was responding to reports of multiple fights on June 23

Prince Rupert council calls for parity with East Coast fisheries

Resolution to UBCM asks for owner-operator licences on B.C.’s coast

This Week Podcast — Episode 91

Canada Day 151 is almost here, and Meaghan Proteau tells us how to enjoy it in Prince Rupert

VIDEO: Okanagan storm could have been deadly

Blaine Smith says if he’d been sleeping in his cabin on Sunday he would have been killed.

Banner season for the BCHL

League record 153 players earn university scholarships

ANALYSIS: Questions remain following polygamy sentencing

The first polygamy prosecution in over 100 years ended in Cranbrook Supreme Court this week

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Defending champions, Germany stunned as they place last in Group F

Ontario doctor who induced labour without patients’ consent loses right to practise

Dr. Paul Shuen has had his certification revoked and a fine of more than $40,000

Multiple people shot at newspaper in Maryland

A witness saying a single gunman fired into the Annapolis newsroom

Former B.C. premier warns against change to proportional representation

Ujjal Dosanjh is urging voters to say No to a referendum on proportional representation

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

Most Read