The BC Maritime Employers Association Invitational, Prince Rupert Oct 28-30

Swimmers take to the blocks at he BC Maritime Employers Association Invitational, Prince Rupert Oct 28-30. (Ashley Wilson photo)

Team Scores:

Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club – 1310

Terrace Bluebacks Swim Club – 701

Prince George Barracudas – 376

Kitimat Marlins Swim Club – 236

Bulkley Valley Otters (Smithers) – 104

Relay Highlight:

10 & under girls 200 medley relay broke the club record from 2001 with a time of 3:06.96

Individual Highlights (alphabetical order):

Heidi Bellis (14) Won the gold aggregate medal in the 13-14 girls age group

Won the 200 IM, 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 100 butterfly and 800 freestyle. Came second in the 200 breaststroke

Oliver Bomben (11) Came second in the 11-12 boys 100 IM and third in the 100 backstroke

Jorja Boot (10) Won the bronze aggregate in the 10 & under girls age group

Won the 200 IM, 100 free and 100 backstroke, Came third in the 50 backstroke and 100 breaststroke

Ethan Butt (15) Won the 100 & 200 backstroke. Came second in the 200 IM, 50 fly, 100 fly and 800 freestyle

Achieved a new Swim BC Divisional qualifying time in the 800 free

Rachel Butt (12) Won the silver aggregate in the 11-12 girls age group

Won the 200 IM and 50 breaststroke and 50 freestyle. Came second in the 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, 1500 free and 50 backstroke

Nadina Cam (14) Came second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke

Achieved a new ManSask Junior Provincial time (“A”) in the 800 freestyle

Blake Ciotoli (10) Came second in the 100 IM, 100 back and 50 back. Came third in the 50 freestyle

Achieved her first ManSask “A” time in the 50 backstroke

Cules Coetzee (8) Won the bronze aggregate in the 10 & under boys age group

Won the 25 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 25 breaststroke. Came second in the 50 backstroke

Lia Crump (15) Won the 50 & 200 breaststrokes. Came second in the 1500 free

Alexander Daniil (12) Came second in the 50 breaststroke and 50 backstroke. Also came third in the 200 IM, 100 free, 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle

Steven Daniil (13) Came second in the 100 & 200 breaststroke

Achieved his first ManSask “A” time in the 50 freestyle

Annabelle DeMille (14) Won the 200 freestyle. Came second in the 50 breast, 50 free, 800 free and 100 fly. Finished third in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke

Tess Edwards (11) Won the 100 IM and came third in the 200 backstroke

Carina Franes (15) Won the bronze aggregate in the 15 & over girls age group

Won the 1500 free and 50 backstroke. Came second in the 100 back and 200 back. Finished third in the 200 IM and 50 free

Achieved a new Swim BC Divisional time in the 200 IM

Naveen Gautam (8) Came third in the 100 IM, 50 breaststroke and 50 freestyle

Swam new personal best times in all seven of his individual races

Abhinoor Gill (12) Finished third in the 100 IM

Aubrey Hughes (12) Came second in the 50 free and 200 back. Finished third in the 50 backstroke

Sienna Ikari-Cappelli (10) Came third in the 100 IM, 50 fly and 100 freestyle kick

Josh Joubert (17) Won the gold medal in the 15 & over boys age group

Won all seven of his individual events

Peter Joubert (14) Won the silver aggregate in the 13-14 boys age group

Won the 200 free, 800 free, 100 fly and 100 breast. Came second in the 50 breast and 50 free. Finished third in the 200 IM

Achieved a new Divisional time in the 100 breaststroke

Conall Kelly (10) Came second in the 25 fly, 100 freestyle kick and 25 breaststroke

Swam new personal best times in all seven of his individual events

Joeseph Kristoff (15) Came second in the 100 free, 50 back, 100 back and 300 backstroke. Finished third in the 200 IM and 50 fly

Elijah Kroeker-Wilson (9) Came second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 25 fly & 25 breast

Ethan Malthus (10) Won the 100 freestyle kick, came second in the 100 IM and third in the 50 backstroke

Nadia Marogna (11) Won the 100 freestyle kick and came third in the 100 backstroke

Swam new personal best times in all seven of her individual events

Olivia Marogna (13) Finished third in the 200 freestyle

Ben McDonald (11) Won the 100 freestyle kick

Sophia McDonald (10) Finished second in the 50 fly, 100 breast and 50 free. Came third in the 200 IM, 100 free and 100 back

Chase McWilliam (14) Won the 50 backstroke and 50 freestyle. Came second in the 200 IM 100 back and 800 free. Finished third in the 50 breaststroke and 200 backstroke

Achieved a new Divisional qualifying time in the 800 free

Kenny Nguyen (12) Won the gold medal in the 11-12 boys age group

Won the 100 IM, 50 free, 100 free, 50 breast, 100 breast and 50 back. Came second in the 100 breaststroke

Achieved his first ManSask “A” time in the 50 freestyle

Isobella Norman (14) Won the bronze aggregate award in the 13-14 girls age group

Won the 50 free, 100 free, 1500 free and 50 breaststroke. Came second in the 50 backstroke and 100 breaststroke.

Achieved both a new ManSask Provincial qualifying time (“AA”) and a new Divisional time in the 1500 free. Also made a new Divisional time in the 50 backstroke

Lucy Phuong (10) Won the gold aggregate in the 10 & under girls age group. Won the 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast, 50 backstroke and 50 freestyle. Came second in the 200 IM

Made new “A” times in the 50 back and 50 free

Swam new personal best times in all seven of her individual events

Eli Pottle (11) Came second in the 100 freestyle kick

Iona Riesen (16) Won the gold aggregate in the 15 & over girls age group

Won the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 800 free, 100 fly and 100 breast. Came second in the 200 IM

Hadley Seier (9) Came second in the 200 backstroke

Kaylie Slocombe (12) Won the 200 freestyle, came second in the 50 breaststroke and third in the 200 IM

Eva Sumanik (13) Came third in the 50 breaststroke and 50 butterfly

Elena Tran (11) Came second in the 100 IM

Emily Tran (8) Won the 100 freestyle kick

Swam new personal best times in all seven of her individual events

Jack Armstrong (11), Anahat Brar (10), Linden Flanagan (12), Everly Inman (8) and Bethany Sumanik (11) all swam new personal best times in all of their individual events.