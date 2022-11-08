The BC Maritime Employers Association Invitational, Prince Rupert Oct 28-30

Team Scores:
Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club – 1310
Terrace Bluebacks Swim Club – 701
Prince George Barracudas – 376
Kitimat Marlins Swim Club – 236
Bulkley Valley Otters (Smithers) – 104
Relay Highlight:
10 & under girls 200 medley relay broke the club record from 2001 with a time of 3:06.96
Individual Highlights (alphabetical order):
Heidi Bellis (14) Won the gold aggregate medal in the 13-14 girls age group
Won the 200 IM, 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 100 butterfly and 800 freestyle. Came second in the 200 breaststroke
Oliver Bomben (11) Came second in the 11-12 boys 100 IM and third in the 100 backstroke
Jorja Boot (10) Won the bronze aggregate in the 10 & under girls age group
Won the 200 IM, 100 free and 100 backstroke, Came third in the 50 backstroke and 100 breaststroke
Ethan Butt (15) Won the 100 & 200 backstroke. Came second in the 200 IM, 50 fly, 100 fly and 800 freestyle
Achieved a new Swim BC Divisional qualifying time in the 800 free
Rachel Butt (12) Won the silver aggregate in the 11-12 girls age group
Won the 200 IM and 50 breaststroke and 50 freestyle. Came second in the 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, 1500 free and 50 backstroke
Nadina Cam (14) Came second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke
Achieved a new ManSask Junior Provincial time (“A”) in the 800 freestyle
Blake Ciotoli (10) Came second in the 100 IM, 100 back and 50 back. Came third in the 50 freestyle
Achieved her first ManSask “A” time in the 50 backstroke
Cules Coetzee (8) Won the bronze aggregate in the 10 & under boys age group
Won the 25 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 25 breaststroke. Came second in the 50 backstroke
Lia Crump (15) Won the 50 & 200 breaststrokes. Came second in the 1500 free
Alexander Daniil (12) Came second in the 50 breaststroke and 50 backstroke. Also came third in the 200 IM, 100 free, 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle
Steven Daniil (13) Came second in the 100 & 200 breaststroke
Achieved his first ManSask “A” time in the 50 freestyle
Annabelle DeMille (14) Won the 200 freestyle. Came second in the 50 breast, 50 free, 800 free and 100 fly. Finished third in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke
Tess Edwards (11) Won the 100 IM and came third in the 200 backstroke
Carina Franes (15) Won the bronze aggregate in the 15 & over girls age group
Won the 1500 free and 50 backstroke. Came second in the 100 back and 200 back. Finished third in the 200 IM and 50 free
Achieved a new Swim BC Divisional time in the 200 IM
Naveen Gautam (8) Came third in the 100 IM, 50 breaststroke and 50 freestyle
Swam new personal best times in all seven of his individual races
Abhinoor Gill (12) Finished third in the 100 IM
Aubrey Hughes (12) Came second in the 50 free and 200 back. Finished third in the 50 backstroke
Sienna Ikari-Cappelli (10) Came third in the 100 IM, 50 fly and 100 freestyle kick
Josh Joubert (17) Won the gold medal in the 15 & over boys age group
Won all seven of his individual events
Peter Joubert (14) Won the silver aggregate in the 13-14 boys age group
Won the 200 free, 800 free, 100 fly and 100 breast. Came second in the 50 breast and 50 free. Finished third in the 200 IM
Achieved a new Divisional time in the 100 breaststroke
Conall Kelly (10) Came second in the 25 fly, 100 freestyle kick and 25 breaststroke
Swam new personal best times in all seven of his individual events
Joeseph Kristoff (15) Came second in the 100 free, 50 back, 100 back and 300 backstroke. Finished third in the 200 IM and 50 fly
Elijah Kroeker-Wilson (9) Came second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 25 fly & 25 breast
Ethan Malthus (10) Won the 100 freestyle kick, came second in the 100 IM and third in the 50 backstroke
Nadia Marogna (11) Won the 100 freestyle kick and came third in the 100 backstroke
Swam new personal best times in all seven of her individual events
Olivia Marogna (13) Finished third in the 200 freestyle
Ben McDonald (11) Won the 100 freestyle kick
Sophia McDonald (10) Finished second in the 50 fly, 100 breast and 50 free. Came third in the 200 IM, 100 free and 100 back
Chase McWilliam (14) Won the 50 backstroke and 50 freestyle. Came second in the 200 IM 100 back and 800 free. Finished third in the 50 breaststroke and 200 backstroke
Achieved a new Divisional qualifying time in the 800 free
Kenny Nguyen (12) Won the gold medal in the 11-12 boys age group
Won the 100 IM, 50 free, 100 free, 50 breast, 100 breast and 50 back. Came second in the 100 breaststroke
Achieved his first ManSask “A” time in the 50 freestyle
Isobella Norman (14) Won the bronze aggregate award in the 13-14 girls age group
Won the 50 free, 100 free, 1500 free and 50 breaststroke. Came second in the 50 backstroke and 100 breaststroke.
Achieved both a new ManSask Provincial qualifying time (“AA”) and a new Divisional time in the 1500 free. Also made a new Divisional time in the 50 backstroke
Lucy Phuong (10) Won the gold aggregate in the 10 & under girls age group. Won the 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast, 50 backstroke and 50 freestyle. Came second in the 200 IM
Made new “A” times in the 50 back and 50 free
Swam new personal best times in all seven of her individual events
Eli Pottle (11) Came second in the 100 freestyle kick
Iona Riesen (16) Won the gold aggregate in the 15 & over girls age group
Won the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 800 free, 100 fly and 100 breast. Came second in the 200 IM
Hadley Seier (9) Came second in the 200 backstroke
Kaylie Slocombe (12) Won the 200 freestyle, came second in the 50 breaststroke and third in the 200 IM
Eva Sumanik (13) Came third in the 50 breaststroke and 50 butterfly
Elena Tran (11) Came second in the 100 IM
Emily Tran (8) Won the 100 freestyle kick
Swam new personal best times in all seven of her individual events
Jack Armstrong (11), Anahat Brar (10), Linden Flanagan (12), Everly Inman (8) and Bethany Sumanik (11) all swam new personal best times in all of their individual events.