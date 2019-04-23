Erin Mutrie, Bailey Wagner, Madison Hodam, Jacqueline Hodam, Gail Bennett, Jamie Komadina and Jessica Lindstrom made the trek to Seattle to run in the Oiselle Tenacious Ten race on Sunday, April 21. (Jessica Lindstrom photo)

Tenacious eight Rupert runners in Seattle

Jamie Komadina places 9th overall in her category at the Oiselle Tenacious Ten race on April 21

Eight Rupert runners made the trip to Seattle for the 2019 Oiselle Tenacious Ten race on Sunday, April 21.

Prince Rupert’s Jamie Komadina crushed a time of 46:30 and placed 9th overall in the female 30-34 category and 59thoverall out of 752. Erin Mutrie competed in the 10K, and nailed a time of 54:01.

For the 10-mile race (16km), Gail Bennett finished in 1:32:18 and placed 9th in the female 50-55 category. Bailey Wagnerran in 1:38:11, Madison Hodam ran it in 1:30:09, and Jacqueline Hodam finished in 1:36:06. Jessica Lindstrom had signed up earlier but was injured on race day. “She was the best cheerer,” Mutrie said of her friend.

READ MORE: Runners brave the rain for Rupert’s Half Marathon and 8K

The Northern View

Send The Newsroom email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

 

Prince Rupert’s Jamie Komadina placed 9th overall in her age category for the 10km Oiselle Tenacious Ten race in Seattle on Sunday, April 21. (Jessica Lindstrom photo)

Rupert Runner Bailey Wagner ran the 10-mile race (16km) in 1:38:11, at the Oiselle Tenacious Ten race on Sunday, April 21, in Seattle. (Jessica Lindstrom photo)

Gail Bennet finished the 10-mile Tenacious Ten race in 1:32:18 on Sunday, April 21 in Seattle. (Jessica Lindstrom photo)

Erin Mutrie is all smiles in her 10km race in Seattle on April 21. (Jessica Lindstrom photo)

Previous story
CFL, CFL Players Association to resume collective bargaining talks next week

Just Posted

Tenacious eight Rupert runners in Seattle

Jamie Komadina places 9th overall in her category at the Oiselle Tenacious Ten race on April 21

Lily Swanson celebrates her 90th birthday in Prince Rupert

The Acropolis Manor resident has 22 grandchildren and is a great grandmother to 25 children

Monthly bus passes on Port Edward route go up $24

Adult fare goes up $1 one way to and from Prince Rupert on BC Transit’s Route 60

Housing affordability in Northern B.C. sees slight improvements: report

Higher paying jobs mitigating effects of increased housing prices, Realtor says

Volunteers brave the rain for Earth Day clean-up

Positive Prince Rupert - Civic Pride clean-up held at the Pacific Mariners Memorial Park on Apr. 21

Prince Rupert students share portraits of kindness with children in Peru

The Memory Project gives teens a chance to sharpen their art skills and global awareness

Child, 11, accidentally shot in chest by 13-year-old in southern Alberta: RCMP

Child taken from Hutterite colony to nearby hospital Monday

Ceremonies, vigils planned in Toronto to honour victims of deadly van attack

Many of those who helped that day — first responders and Good Samaritans alike — still affected

Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister

The Islamic State group asserted it was responsible for the nine bombings

PHOTOS: New commemorative loonie marks progress’ for LGBTQ2 people

But advocates say it mistakenly suggests equality has been achieved largely as a result of government actions

Man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting to appear in court

Matrix Savage Gathergood charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault

RCMP looking to retrace steps of woman found dead on Kelowna beach

Caitlin Midori Bradley, a 29-year-old dancer at a Kelowna bar, was originally from Surrey

Two back-to-back earthquakes strike off Vancouver Island

The first earthquake happened at 1:27 p.m., the second at 2:44 p.m.

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

Most Read