Tenacious eight Rupert runners in Seattle

Jamie Komadina places 9th overall in her category at the Oiselle Tenacious Ten race on April 21

Erin Mutrie, Bailey Wagner, Madison Hodam, Jacqueline Hodam, Gail Bennett, Jamie Komadina and Jessica Lindstrom made the trek to Seattle to run in the Oiselle Tenacious Ten race on Sunday, April 21. (Jessica Lindstrom photo)

Eight Rupert runners made the trip to Seattle for the 2019 Oiselle Tenacious Ten race on Sunday, April 21.

Prince Rupert’s Jamie Komadina crushed a time of 46:30 and placed 9th overall in the female 30-34 category and 59thoverall out of 752. Erin Mutrie competed in the 10K, and nailed a time of 54:01.

For the 10-mile race (16km), Gail Bennett finished in 1:32:18 and placed 9th in the female 50-55 category. Bailey Wagnerran in 1:38:11, Madison Hodam ran it in 1:30:09, and Jacqueline Hodam finished in 1:36:06. Jessica Lindstrom had signed up earlier but was injured on race day. “She was the best cheerer,” Mutrie said of her friend.

Prince Rupert’s Jamie Komadina placed 9th overall in her age category for the 10km Oiselle Tenacious Ten race in Seattle on Sunday, April 21. (Jessica Lindstrom photo)

Rupert Runner Bailey Wagner ran the 10-mile race (16km) in 1:38:11, at the Oiselle Tenacious Ten race on Sunday, April 21, in Seattle. (Jessica Lindstrom photo)

Gail Bennet finished the 10-mile Tenacious Ten race in 1:32:18 on Sunday, April 21 in Seattle. (Jessica Lindstrom photo)