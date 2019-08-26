Team Canada delivers 17-0 victory on first day of Olympic qualifier tournament

Canada scored 15 runs in the second inning

Team Canada flexed its strength at the opening game of the 2019 Softball Americas Qualifier.

Canada took an early lead against Cuba Sunday evening on the first day of action for the Aug. 25 to Sept. 1 tournament in Surrey.

Going into the second inning with a 2-0 lead, Canada cycled through the order, scoring 15 runs on 9 hits in the second.

The game was called under the mercy rule by the third inning, with a 17-0 score.

RELATED: Schedule released for Americas Olympic Softball Qualifier

RELATED: Olympic berths on line as South Surrey softball qualifier begins

