Prince Rupert Taekwondo Club’s Master Paul Bozman and his summer camp students take advantage of the clear weather and practice outside city hall. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Taekwondo students dress up Charles Hays just for kicks

Prince Rupert Taekwondo Club hosts week long summer camp for kids

Prince Rupert Taekwondo summer camp students had a bit of fun outside city hall dressing the Charles M. Hays statue in protective gear.

With the sunny weather, Master Paul Bozman took his 15 students outdoors to practice their moves.

The week long camp, from Aug. 13-17, is held every year to instruct students on the Korean martial art.

“This is my second taekwondo day camp. It’s a lot of fun for me and I learn self-defence techniques,” said Ekbir Singh, adding it’s a great way to meet new friends.

For Elena Tran, this is her first time participating in the camp.

“I just wanted to take taekwondo because it’s only fun,” she said.

RELATED: Taekwondo students show skills on Third Ave


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver Whitecaps give up late goal in 2-2 draw with New York Red Bulls

Just Posted

Taekwondo students dress up Charles Hays just for kicks

Prince Rupert Taekwondo Club hosts week long summer camp for kids

Entire Port Edward council running for re-election

A preview of the 2018 municipal race in the District of Port Edward

Inspection report reveals multiple failures in Prince Rupert ammonia leak

68kg ammonia tank was being stored improperly in a shipping container outside the arena

In Our Opinion: How to lose an ammonia tank— ask the city

How did a 68kg cylinder of ammonia remain unseen after multiple audits and assessments

Heart of Our City: Krista Ediger gets into character

Harbour Theatre board member, Krista Ediger, plays many roles on and off stage in Prince Rupert

Cultural canoe reconnects families to the coast

Wave Riders explore the North Coast, B.C. shores in a large canoe as a way to unplug and be present

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Canadians fear for relatives trapped amid flooding in Indian state of Kerala

More than 800,000people have been displaced by floods and landslides

IndyCar driver Wickens flown to hospital after scary crash

IndyCar said Wickens was awake and alert as he was taken to a hospital

Ex-BCTF president ‘undeterred’ after early release from pipeline protest jail term

Susan Lambert and Order of Canada recipient Jean Swanson released early

Fast food chains look to capitalize on vegetarian, vegan trend with new items

Seven per cent of Canadians consider themselves vegetarians and 2.3 per cent identify as vegans

B.C. swimmer halts journey across Strait of Juan de Fuca after hypothermia sets in

Victoria MS athlete Susan Simmons swam for eight-and-a-half hours in 9 C choppy waters

‘Hard on water:’ Smoke not the only long-range effect of wildfires

The project began more than 10 years ago after southern Alberta’s 2003 Lost Creek fire

B.C. VIEWS: Genuine aboriginal rights are misused and discredited

Camp Cloud one of long line of protests falsely asserting title

Most Read