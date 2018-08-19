Taekwondo students dress up Charles Hays just for kicks

Prince Rupert Taekwondo Club’s Master Paul Bozman and his summer camp students take advantage of the clear weather and practice outside city hall. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Taekwondo summer camp students had a bit of fun outside city hall dressing the Charles M. Hays statue in protective gear.

With the sunny weather, Master Paul Bozman took his 15 students outdoors to practice their moves.

The week long camp, from Aug. 13-17, is held every year to instruct students on the Korean martial art.

“This is my second taekwondo day camp. It’s a lot of fun for me and I learn self-defence techniques,” said Ekbir Singh, adding it’s a great way to meet new friends.

For Elena Tran, this is her first time participating in the camp.

“I just wanted to take taekwondo because it’s only fun,” she said.

