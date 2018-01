Prince Rupert Taekwondo held a mini-tournament on Dec. 2 to collect donations for the Salvation Army Food Bank. (Submitted photo)

Prince Rupert Taekwondo held a mini-tournament on Dec. 2 to collect donations for the Salvation Army Food Bank. The entry fee for the tournament was a non-perishable food item.

Greg Silvey went to the club on Dec. 8 to pick up the food items which will be available during the holiday season. This was the first year the club has held a tournament food drive.



