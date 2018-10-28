Swim Team Secures Silver in Kitimat

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club (PRASC) held its first swim meet of the season last weekend.
The 3rd Annual Technicon swim meet took place between October 19th and 21st in Kitimat.
The Prince Rupert pool had been closed until recently, and the team was not at full strength, according to coach Chris Street.
Despite not being on top of their game the team placed second out of the five teams at the meet. The home team ended up coming out on top as Kitimat lapped the competition scoring a total of 1099 points. Second place was awarded to Prince Rupert with 555 points and finishing third was Prince George with a total of 530 points. Rounding out the field was Smithers and Williams Lake scoring 384 and 92 points respectively.
Youngster Heidi Bellis was a standout for the team according to coach Street.
“Yea, Heidi put up great times, finishing with the fastest times in most of her races.”
Bellis was awarded the Silver in aggregate score for the 10 and under girls group.
Other standouts included Zach Dolan and Jarred McMeekin.
Dolan wound up taking the gold in aggregate score for the boys 15 and over boys group. While Mcmeekin was not far behind his fellow teammate, taking home the silver in the 15 and over boys group.
For the full results check out Thenorthernview.com
