Sudden coaching change at Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association

The Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association (PRGA) has a new coach, which was announced to members on May 29.

Kerrianne Smith will be the new coach, effective immediately, replacing Bill Tyrwhitt who has been in charge of the program for the past three years.

“There has been a change of staff in our club effective today and moving forward for the rest of this season’s classes, Bill will no longer be coaching and Kerianne Smith will be coaching with us again,” read the statement from the PRGA Board of Directors.

A follow up statement from the board explained that the PRGA would not be commenting on the matter at this time.

“Out of respect for everyone involved we are unable to discuss in detail the current coaching changes. These changes have absolutely no reflection on the safety or well being of our athletes. We wish Bill all the success in his future endeavors.”

Tyrwhitt also did not want to speak publicly regarding the decision, but made sure to express his gratitude to the community for his time here in the town.

“I thank the people of Prince Rupert for welcoming me here and giving me the opportunity to coach their children,” said Tyrwhitt. “The children did great. I’m very proud of them and I wish them all the best in the future.”

Bill Tyrwhitt during a practice with some of his students. (The Northern View photo)

A number of parents have reached out to The Northern View to express concern over the decision, as Tyrwhitt’s experience in the sport proved to be a major asset to the program. The team won a bevy of gold medals at the Kitimat Spring Fling and Zone 7 championships just a few days ago on May 25-26, making the decision all the more confusing for those who spoke to the View.

Tyrwhitt brought over three decades of experience to the program when he was hired in 2016. His resume includes multiple Canadian Champions along with several Olympians. Tyrwhitt also saw almost all his eligible students in the PRGA qualify for provincials, winning a number of medals.

This will be the first time that Smith has been a head coach for a gymnastics team, having been hired as an assistant coach by Tyrwhitt last year. Smith had a short absence from her role as assistant coach before returning in her new position as head coach of the team.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter