Students set new records at Prince Rupert Middle School track day

Three new marks set on June 15 at Charles Hays Secondary School

Mackenzie Mann takes a leap during the Grade 6 long jump. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert’s young athletes were in rare form on June 15, competing in the city’s annual middle school year-end play day and breaking Northwest district records in the process.

The meet took place at Charles Hays Secondary School where approximately 150 students in Grades 6-8 from Prince Rupert Middle School (PRMS) and Annunciation School gathered to see who could run fastest, jump highest and throw furthest.

PRMS Grade 6 teacher Jenna Mayer was one of the event’s organizers. She said in addition to three records being broken, there were a number of top-three district marks achieved on Friday.

“The kids have been doing awesome,” she said. “They breaking records that were set in the 90s.”

Jonathan Pirillo set a new mark in the 1,500-metre race with a time 5:10.47, breaking a record that has stood since 1996. Tommy Huynh set a new Grade 8 boys long jump record of 5 metres.

A particularly large crowd gathered around the high jump mats to watch Owen Vick break the Grade 8 high jump record, clearing 1.61-metres.

“All the students are cheering everyone regardless of school or grade which is what this is all about,” said Mayer.

Several other athletes set top-three district marks at the meet.

Grade 6:

Hayley Ryan placed third in the district for the ball throw event with a distance of 34.55 metres.

Sienna Lomba (1:14.33) and Alexis Hill (1:17.18) both finished with top-three times in the 400-metre race.

Grade 7:

Ben Visser (13.60) was third fastest in the district in the boys 100-metre race. He also had a top-three high jump of 1.57 metres.

Grade 8:

Julius Watts (4.05 metres) and Kade Jones (3.97 metres) both broke into the top three for the boy’s long jump while Catherine Phuong (3.78 metres) and Kiwi McEvoy (3.70 metres) were top three for the girls.

Johnathan Pirillo (27.62) and Sera Stevens (30.30) logged top three times in the boys and girls 200-metre race.

Gwen McDonald (1:18.77) was top three in the girls 400-metre race



Ronin Lamba attacks the finish of the Grade 8 400-metre final on June 15. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Mackenzie Mann rounds the bend as the beginning of the Grade 6 400-metre finals. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)