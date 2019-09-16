STORY, PHOTOS, VIDEO: Terry Fox’s spirit alive and well in Prince Rupert

Jolie Amante is greeted with cheers as she crosses the finish line at the Terry Fox Run. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
128 runners took off from outside the Northern Savings Credit Union for the Terry Fox Run. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
City councillor Gurvinder Randhawa makes sure not to miss the annual run. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
Fellow city councillor Nick Adey was also on hand for the event. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice gives final remarks before the runners take off. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
Participants ran, biked or walked the three or seven km course. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
Volunteers strike a pose while they await the return of the runners. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
After the race, runners got to grab a well deserved bowl of chili from the Cook-A-Roux. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
Kaia Jackson reacts to the news that she has just won an apple watch as a door prize. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
Royce Sampson made sure thinks ran smoothly at the Plinko station. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
The photo booth proved a popular spot for kids, teenagers and adults. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The annual Terry Fox Run set off on Sunday, as Prince Rupert got together to once again celebrate the legacy of the Canadian hero.

Since its first edition in 1981 following Fox’s passing, the event has turned into a global phenomenon. The run currently takes place in over 60 countries, and has raised over $750 million for the Terry Fox Foundation to support cancer research.

“We have beautiful sunshine, there’s a beautiful spirit and energy today,” Stefan Delloch, branch manager at Northern Savings Credit Union, said. “The runners had a great time, the volunteers had a great time.”

Prince Rupert saw 128 runners register to take part, up from last year. $27,346 was raised for the foundation’s efforts. People ran, walked or biked either a three or seven km course, beginning and ending at the Northern Savings Credit Union.

“Prince Rupert had a phenomenal showing,” Delloch said. “Prince Rupert just has a special spirit. It’s a special community, and per capita the generosity of people who live here is unmatched.”

Savanna Dixon flies across the finish line. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

City councillor Nick Adey and North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice welcomed participants before the race. A familiar presence was missing however in the form of Jim Terrion, the former Prince Rupert resident whose efforts have been of massive significance for the cause. Terrion returns to town from his home in Prince George each year to perform door-to-door fundraising.

Terrion couldn’t make it for the run this year, but his tireless work was recognized before the runners took off. This year Terrion raised more than $25,000 in just 16 days, bringing his total amount since starting in 1991 to $787,000.

“We’re so lucky to have Jim as our local hero here in Prince Rupert,” Delloch said.

Members of the Prince Rupert Rampage were on hand for the run. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The run holds special significance for teenager Isaac Mastroianni, who last year underwent surgery and chemotherapy to remove tumors on his brain. The tumors are now gone, and Mastroianni is back to his active lifestyle. His father, Mark, has also beaten the disease.

“I’m running because I had cancer, I’m running for my friends who have had cancer, two of whom even had the same cancer as Terry Fox,” Mastroianni said. He sported a Childhood Cancer Awareness shirt with the names of those who have fought the disease.

Isaac Mastroianni (black shirt) leads the way as the Terry Fox Run takes off down McBride St. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Holkestad’s hold off the competition at Seniors’ Open

Just Posted

Holkestad’s hold off the competition at Seniors’ Open

Husband and wife duo remain top of the table at Prince Rupert Golf Course

City of Prince Rupert strengthen their commitment to Coast Tsimshian nations

Prince Rupert, Lax Kw’alaams and Metlakatla sign memorandum of understanding

Heart of Our City: Giving back to their street friends one meal at a time

Karlene Campbell and Marvin Spencer feed the homeless every Sunday

MVP of the Week: Runner ready for his biggest challenge yet

Martin Schouw has found new meaning in life thanks to running, and now hopes to use it to give back

Rupert sees its runners bolt to top times at The Northern View Cannery Road Race

Richard Elkington wins half-marathon, while Katie Beach takes top mark in women’s 5K

The Northern View Cannery Road Race: Photos and video

The Northern View’s 2019 Cannery Road Race draws hundreds of runners from Prince Rupert to Terrace

B.C. forest industry looks to a high-technology future

Restructuring similar to Europe 15 years ago, executive says

RCMP conclude investigation into 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire

Files have been turned over to BC Prosecution Service

B.C. wants to be part of global resolution in opioid company bankruptcy claim

Government says settlement must include Canadian claims for devastation created by overdose crisis

B.C. ends ‘birth alerts’ in child welfare cases

‘Social service workers will no longer share information about expectant parents without consent’

U.S. student, killed in Bamfield bus crash, remembered as ‘kind, intelligent, talented’

John Geerdes, 18, was one of two UVic students killed in the crash on Friday night

Free Tesla 3 offered with purchase of Surrey townhome

Century Group’s offer for Viridian development runs through Oct. 31

B.C. communities urged to improve access for disabled people

One in four B.C. residents has disability, most want to work

Sikh millworker lodges human rights complaint against Interfor, again

Mander Sohal, fired from Delta’s Acorn Mill, alleges discrimination based on religion and disability

Most Read