STORY, PHOTOS, VIDEO: Terry Fox’s spirit alive and well in Prince Rupert

Jolie Amante is greeted with cheers as she crosses the finish line at the Terry Fox Run. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) 128 runners took off from outside the Northern Savings Credit Union for the Terry Fox Run. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) City councillor Gurvinder Randhawa makes sure not to miss the annual run. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Fellow city councillor Nick Adey was also on hand for the event. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice gives final remarks before the runners take off. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Participants ran, biked or walked the three or seven km course. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Volunteers strike a pose while they await the return of the runners. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) After the race, runners got to grab a well deserved bowl of chili from the Cook-A-Roux. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Kaia Jackson reacts to the news that she has just won an apple watch as a door prize. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Royce Sampson made sure thinks ran smoothly at the Plinko station. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) The photo booth proved a popular spot for kids, teenagers and adults. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The annual Terry Fox Run set off on Sunday, as Prince Rupert got together to once again celebrate the legacy of the Canadian hero.

Since its first edition in 1981 following Fox’s passing, the event has turned into a global phenomenon. The run currently takes place in over 60 countries, and has raised over $750 million for the Terry Fox Foundation to support cancer research.

“We have beautiful sunshine, there’s a beautiful spirit and energy today,” Stefan Delloch, branch manager at Northern Savings Credit Union, said. “The runners had a great time, the volunteers had a great time.”

Prince Rupert saw 128 runners register to take part, up from last year. $27,346 was raised for the foundation’s efforts. People ran, walked or biked either a three or seven km course, beginning and ending at the Northern Savings Credit Union.

“Prince Rupert had a phenomenal showing,” Delloch said. “Prince Rupert just has a special spirit. It’s a special community, and per capita the generosity of people who live here is unmatched.”

Savanna Dixon flies across the finish line. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

City councillor Nick Adey and North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice welcomed participants before the race. A familiar presence was missing however in the form of Jim Terrion, the former Prince Rupert resident whose efforts have been of massive significance for the cause. Terrion returns to town from his home in Prince George each year to perform door-to-door fundraising.

Terrion couldn’t make it for the run this year, but his tireless work was recognized before the runners took off. This year Terrion raised more than $25,000 in just 16 days, bringing his total amount since starting in 1991 to $787,000.

“We’re so lucky to have Jim as our local hero here in Prince Rupert,” Delloch said.

Members of the Prince Rupert Rampage were on hand for the run. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The run holds special significance for teenager Isaac Mastroianni, who last year underwent surgery and chemotherapy to remove tumors on his brain. The tumors are now gone, and Mastroianni is back to his active lifestyle. His father, Mark, has also beaten the disease.

“I’m running because I had cancer, I’m running for my friends who have had cancer, two of whom even had the same cancer as Terry Fox,” Mastroianni said. He sported a Childhood Cancer Awareness shirt with the names of those who have fought the disease.

Isaac Mastroianni (black shirt) leads the way as the Terry Fox Run takes off down McBride St. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter