Stand out moments for Prince Rupert Figure Skating Club stars

The Prince Rupert Figure Skating Club has been doing well the past couple months, with a few skaters standing out.

Back in December at the Kia How Ya event in Terrace skaters, Maddy Niesh, Adonica Browne, Maddy Gardiner and Holly Lowe all medalled, while both Kaitlyn Davies and Cheyanne Easingwood both competed.

Niesh collected gold in her showcase two performance, Browne won a silver in her showcase two performance, Gardiner was awarded a bronze for her showcase one performance, and Lowe stole the show by winning two golds in both her solo and Star two performances. Easingwood was competing for her first time as a member of the Prince Rupert Figure Skating Club.

After a strong showing at Kia How Ya in Terrace, Lowe went on to regionals to represent the PRFSC in Quesnel and ended up capturing yet another gold in the Star 2/3 dance portion of the competition.

The competition season is almost over for the figure skating club, the next big competition in Prince Rupert will be the West Area Jamboree hosted by Prince Rupert on Feb 23/24. A fun competition to encourage the younger skaters to get out. Figure skaters from as far as Smithers will come out to compete in the West Area Jamboree.

Prince Rupert Figure Skating’s end of the year Ice Show will be taking place on March 9.

