Sports Roundup: Prince Rupert headed to Riverboat Days, inaugural Kaien Trailblazer run open

Sports at Riverboat Days

Riverboat Days take place in Terrace this weekend and offers a number of sports tournaments that teams can sign up for. The Davis Cup Soccer and Road Hockey Rumble tournaments are some of the favourites. This year will also feature the first Open Basketball Tournament of the event. The games are a popular draw for Prince Rupert athletes, so expect to see many local names in competition.

Trail racing on tap for next month

Registration is now open for the innaugural Kaien Trails TrailBlazer Run that will take place on August 24. There will be a 10 km, 5 km, and kids fun run. Racers will pass through the Rushbrook and McClymont Park trails, as well as enjoy a scenic stretch of waterfront running. Signups will take place until 5 p.m. on August 23. Entry is $30 for the 10 km and 5 km, with kids (18 and under) and seniors (55 and up) just $15.

Senior Games prep underway

A zone meeting was held in town last Saturday in the leadup to the 55+ BC Games that will take place in September. The fundraising event is held to help pay for accommodation at the games, which will be in Kelowna this year. Nineteen athletes from Prince Rupert will be taking part, in a contingent of 129 athletes from the North Coast. A cash raffle was the big draw of the meeting, with Prince Rupert’s Barb Bonnett winning the third prize of $500. City councillor Barry Cunningham was on hand to conduct the draw.

Rowse brews up a finish

Judson Rowse, a familiar face for any Cowpuccino’s regular, participated in the Ironman 70.3 Canada competition in Whistler on Sunday. He completed the triathlon course in a time of 12:03:34. It was a strong finish, as Rowse came in 293 out of 1,147 competitors.

