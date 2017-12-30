Erin Mutrie won first overall for women’s 10k in the 32nd Crest Glory Days race for the second year in a row. Shannon Lough/The Northern View

Sports in Review: May 2017

Rupert Dancers earn scholarships at B.C. Annual Dance Competition

Kai Leighton makes U15 BC team

Kai Leighton was added to the U15 Team BC squad. Leighton, then 14 years old, joined Liam McChesney, who was named to the U17 team. Leighton made the team after performing well at tryouts for the team which was held at Vancouver College.

Rupert Dancers earn awards, scholarships

Two Prince Rupert dancers won performer of the year honours at the 2017 B.C. Annual Dance Competition. Spectrum City Dance’s Gillian Jardim won the senior dancer award while The Dance Academy of Prince Rupert’s Taylor Jackson won the junior dancer award. The dancers took home a combined $3,000 prize. Several other dancers from both academies won awards and were recognized for their talent.

Couple capture Glory Days title

For the second year in a row, Erin Mutrie won the 10k women’s title in the Crest Glory Days run. But this year she brought her running-parter along from Haida Gwaii and Max Erwin won the 10k race by finishing in 41:47 minutes.

Ms. Shannon Vallee, Ms. Meghan MacRae proudly stand behind their student and BCADC junior performer of the year, Taylor Jackson, at the conclusion of the competition. Dancers from both DAPR and Spectrum City Dance earned dozens of accolades. Contributed photo: Karla Mackereth

