The Charles Hays senior boys basketball team claimed the zone title over the Caledonia Kermodes from Terrace. (File photo)

Sports in Review: March 2017

Rainmakers crowned champions, Seawolves win silver at provincials and more

Rainmakers crowned champions

The Charles Hays Secondary School basketball teams won another zone championship, beating Caledonia Secondary School 71-36 and 68-45 in their best of three series. Ben Rabel took home MVP honours after scoring 25 points in the game.

READ MORE: Rainmakers crowned champions

Rampage season ended by Terrace

The Rampage were eliminated from the playoffs after a 5-2 loss to the Terrace River Kings on February 25. The loss wrapped up one of the more successful seasons in recent Rampage history, as the team advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2010-2011 season.

READ MORE: Rampage season ended by Terrace

Dolan sets 100-metre record

Zach Dolan set a handful of records at the BC Short Course AAA Championships in Victoria from March 2-5, including a time of 1:00.50 in the 100-metre backstroke, which is the fastest time for any Prince Rupert swimmer ever regardless of age.

READ MORE: Dolan breaks Rupert record

Bishop, Wright wins coaching award

Longtime coach of the senior boys basketball team at Charles Hays Secondary School was awarded the Ken Wright Memorial Award at the B.C. High School Boys Provincial Championships for his many years of coaching excellence. Bishop has been the boys basketball coach in Prince Rupert for 38 years, winning AA championships in 1998 and 2001.

READ MORE: Bishop wins Ken Wright award

Seawolves win silver at provincials

The Peewee Seawolves took home second place at the Tier 4 Peewee Provincial Championships in Fernie, losing to North Okanagan in the finals 9-4.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Canada shuts out Slovakia at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship
The very best of 2017 sports…

