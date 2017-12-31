Sports in Review: June 2017

Football Club finishes second at Slurpee Cup
The Prince Rupert Football Club Boys Under-16 Select Team won the silver medal in the Kamloops Youth Soccer Association Slurpee Cup over May long weekend. The team went 2-1-1 in the tournament, losing their only game in finals 3-1 to Langley.
Rupertites participate in Bra Squad Day Run
More than 20 women met at the Butze rapids on June 24 where they completed the five kilometre trail in their sports bras. The run celebrated the first ever Global Sports Bra Squad Day, an event intended to encourage women to embrace themselves, their bodies and all forms of beauty.
