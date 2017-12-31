Sports in Review: June 2017

The under-16 Prince Rupert Football Club took second-place in the ultra-competitive Slurpee Cup which had teams from around B.C. and Alberta fighting for top spot in Kamloops. (Contributed photo)

Football Club finishes second at Slurpee Cup

The Prince Rupert Football Club Boys Under-16 Select Team won the silver medal in the Kamloops Youth Soccer Association Slurpee Cup over May long weekend. The team went 2-1-1 in the tournament, losing their only game in finals 3-1 to Langley.

READ MORE: PRFC wins silver at Slurpee Cup

Rupertites participate in Bra Squad Day Run

More than 20 women met at the Butze rapids on June 24 where they completed the five kilometre trail in their sports bras. The run celebrated the first ever Global Sports Bra Squad Day, an event intended to encourage women to embrace themselves, their bodies and all forms of beauty.

READ and WATCH: Inaugural Bra Squad Day Run



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter