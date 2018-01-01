Matthew Allen/The Northern View Jamie Alexander and Michael Sambo show off their medals with their coach Terry Ramin (centre) after the two swimmers won medals in the Special Olympics British Columbia summer games July 7-8.

Sports in Review: July 2017

Rupert Swimmers medal at B.C. Special Olympics, CIHL shrinks to five teams and more

Rookie Rugby Debuts in Prince Rupert

The Prince Rupert Seamen held its first ever Rookie Rugby event June 10 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre field June 10 as a part of the weekend’s Seafest activities where eight young players were introduced to basic rugby rules.

Organizer Jason Scherr said the Seamen are working with a number of partners in Prince Rupert to get rugby equipment and the Rookie Rugby curriculum into local schools in the area.

READ MORE: Rookie Rugby debuts on Seafest weekend

Swimmers medal at B.C. Special Olympics

Special Olympic athletes Jamie Alexander and Michael Sambo both competed in the 2017 Special Olympics British Columbia Summer Games July 7-9 at the Brocklehurst pool in Kamloops. The pair brought home five medals between them and both could possibly compete in the Special Olympic Nationals in 2018 if their times qualify.

Prince Rupert represented well at North American Indigenous games

Prince Rupert was well represented at the 2017 North American Indigenous Games as 13 athletes in track and field, swimming and basketball made the trip to Toronto to compete for the B.C. team July 17-21. The group brought home a combined total of 19 medals in their events.

READ MORE: Rupert athletes compete at NAIG

CIHL shrinks to five teams

The Central Interior Hockey League took a hit in 2017, with the Smithers Steelheads announcing they would not be putting a team on the ice for the 2017-2018 season. The Steelheads had been playing short of players for a few seasons couldn’t get enough compete. The withdrawal dropped the league to five teams and a schedule of 16 games.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Provided photo. Jason Rioux completes a long jump during the North America Indigenous Games that took place July 17 - 21 in Toronto.

Previous story
17-pound catch wins first place at the 25th Blue Knuckle Derby

Just Posted

Sports in Review: July 2017

Rupert Swimmers medal at B.C. Special Olympics, CIHL shrinks to five teams and more

Year in Review: July 2017

The city becomes the involuntary owner of Watson Island, Pacific NorthWest LNG pulls out

17-pound catch wins first place at the 25th Blue Knuckle Derby

Stephan Kristmanson won $1,200 for his salmon at the annual Prince Rupert derby

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Jingle Rock raises $3,000 for Christmas Appeal

The annual student music concert in Prince Rupert raised money for the Salvation Army

Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

Alberta’s carbon tax jumps

Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook

2018: Battleground year for B.C. chiefs

2018 is being called a battleground in a New Year’s Day Statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

First Canadian New Year’s babies delivered at the stroke of midnight

‘It’s a tie!’: Toronto welcomes two New Year’s babies born at midnight

Canadian pilot killed in seaplane crash

A prominent UK CEO and Canadian pilot were victims of Australia seaplane crash

Power still out to 3,000 following ice storms in Fraser Valley

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity to 3,000 following ice storms

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

It’s a girl! The BC Government announces B.C.’s first baby of 2018 was born in Surrey

Most Read