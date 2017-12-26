Danny Dawson shows off his six-ender during the fifth annual Fisherman’s Sturling Spiel on Jan. 21 (Contributed photo)

Sports in Review: January 2017

Junior boys win Condor Classic, Prince Rupert bonspiel showcases a six-ender and more

Junior boys win Condor Classic

The junior boys basketball team had success at the 2017 Condor Classic in Prince George. The Rainmakers went 3-0 in the tournament, beating Correlieu Secondary School 98-19, Kelly Road Secondary School 66-15 and Duchess Park 67-42.

Movold nominated for award

Avery Movold was nominated for the “Rising Star” award, which recognizes the outstanding achievements of Northern B.C. athletes for the 2016 year. Movold, a former Prince Rupert swimming star, moved to Prince George where she is training with the hopes of making it to the Olympics.

Bonspiel showcases a six-ender

The Prince Rupert Curling Club hosted its fifth annual Fishermen’s Sturling Spiel on Jan. 21. The team of Danny Dawson and Greg Campbell won the A event, which featured Dawson scoring a six-ender.

MVP Of The Week: Injured but never out

