The senior men’s Skidegate Saints made a hard-to-believe comeback in their final against the Kitkatla Warriors to win their sixth straight championship. (File photo)

Sports in Review: February 2017

Skidegate wins sixth straight All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert

Skidegate Saints win sixth All Native Basketball Tournament in a row

The Skidegate Saints extended their championship streak in the 58th annual All Native Basketball Tournament, coming back from 13 points down with less than seven minutes to play to win the senior men’s division. Port Simpson beat the Prince Rupert Synergy Storm to win the intermediate final, Hydaburg beat Haida in the master’s finals and the Hazelton Mystics beat Kitamaat to win the women’s division.

Upgrades coming to civic centre

Upgrades to the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre were announced, with the City of Prince Rupert putting five projects up for bid. The arena’s lights, ceiling, auditorium floors, accessibility and washrooms were all highlighted as areas to be upgraded.


The Jim Ciccone hockey arena upgrades were completed over the summer including new lights and an insulated roof. (File photo)

