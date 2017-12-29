The Charles Hays Secondary School girls’ rugby teams returned home from provincials with the Shield Cup. Photo contributed.

Girls rugby team wins Shield Cup

In their first-ever trip to provincials, the Charles Hays Secondary School (CHSS) girls’ rugby sevens team captured the Shield Cup, placing them first in the fourth bracket of the 16 teams competing.

The Rainmakers were made up of five Prince Rupert players, as well as three girls from Vanderhoof and four from Smithers who made the trip to represent the north. Amanda Wilkinson, Hannah Scherr, Drew Sankey, Maggie Lazar-Emerson and Annika Hutchison made up the Rupert part of the team.

The Rainmakers won the zone championship back in October after first forming a team three years ago and this was their first provincial berth, so the season has been a big success.

Cricket returns to North Coast

Prince Rupert’s cricket league returned for its second year, reaffirming the popularity of the sport in the city. Prabhjot Singh said the league drew more than thirty players.

Liam McChesney makes U17 BC team

Liam McChesney was named to the Team BC U17 basketball team. The six-foot-seven forward was the only boy from the north who made the team, which is typically made up of players from Victoria and the Lower Mainland.

At 16-year-old, Liam McChesney was the youngest players on the 2017 U17 BC squad. (Submitted photo)

Sports in Review: April 2017

Liam McChesney makes U17 BC team and girls rugby team wins Shield Cup

