Sports Briefs: Season ending tournaments at the golf course signal in fall

The forest wall bordering the Prince Rupert Golf Course is beginning to change colour with the season. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Time to scrum it up

The Rugby World Cup is underway, and the Charles Hays rugby team will be trying to win big in the fundraising department. During games players from the team will be hosting a barbecue at the Wheelhouse while people come to watch the games. There will be 50/50 draws, food and pancake breakfasts for morning games. Canada’s first game will be shown this Thursday as they match up with Italy at 7:30 p.m. Heads up: with the tournament taking place in Japan, the majority of games screened will be pre-recorded. So no spoilers!

Winding down at the links

Many golf leagues and tournaments are coming to a close as we reach the fall, with two wrapping up this past weekend. In the final men’s day scramble of the season, the grouping of Arlen Des Champ, Serf Dantas, Doug Kydd and Ross McNish narrowly edged out their competition with a low net score of 52.97. Andrew Cullen, Will Gye, Rob McDonald and Mark Verde came second with 53.30. Sixty-four golfers took part in total across the 16 teams.

The dynamic duo of Doug Kydd and Ross McNish tasted victory again as they emerged on top of the year-end ladderboard table. Their eight wins gave them a total of 16 points, tying the pair of Brian Holkestad and Wade Johnson for first. The tiebreaker went to Kydd and McNish though, as they had defeated Holkestad and Johnson in their head to head matchup.

There will be a Tombstone Tournament this upcoming Sunday. This unique tournament adds up a golfer’s handicap with the course par (70 for men, 71 for women), with the combined number determining how many swings they get on the day. Whoever gets the farthest wins. Sign-up is at the Pro Shop.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter