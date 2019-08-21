Prince Rupert Golf Course. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Sports Briefs: Busy weekend ahead on the trails and the links

Summer winds down with a pair of competitions

The Vic Marion Seniors Golf Tournament is set to take place this weekend at the Prince Rupert Golf Course. One of the biggest events on the golfing calender, participants will be hoping the rain will let up during the two-day competition. Last year’s tournaments were dominated by the powerhouse Holkestad couple, with Brian Holkestad winning the men’s title while Rose Holkestad won the women’s crown.

READ MORE: Family affair at the 2018 Seniors Open

Last chance to run

It’s the last chance to sign up for the Kaien Island TrailBlazer run on Saturday. Registration is open until 5 p.m. on Friday. The race offers a 10 K, 5 K and Kids Fun Run option. Events will begin and end at the Seal Cove parking lot.

Come try it out

Rugby scrimmages are happening every Tuesday and Thursday night at the Prince Rupert Middle School field. Anyone is welcome to come down at 6 p.m. to take part in these informal games. Former Canadian national team players John Phelan and Sean Duke have been regulars at the gatherings.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Rugby summer scrimmages get a professional touch

