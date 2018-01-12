Sports Briefs – A bus to Shames, Rampage at home and the Condor Classic

Marc Page and Loaded Sports brought 27 snowboarders and skiers up to Shames Mountain for New Years Day. (Shannon Lough/The Northern View)

A trip to Shames Mountain

On New Years Day, Marc Page and Loaded Sports filled a bus with 27 young skiers and snowboarders for a free trip to Shames Mountain. This is the fourth time Loaded Sports has sponsored the trip, which gives young wintersports enthusiasts an opportunity to enjoy the mountain.

“The majority of them had no transportation and normally a lack of funds to participate in this sport,” said Page. “But the free bus and free day pass made it affordable for those who normally can’t partake.”

Rampage return home

The Prince Rupert Rampage host the Williams Lake Stampeders at the Jim Ciccone Ice Arena on Jan. 13 at 7:00 p.m. Prince Rupert will be looking to have a close game go their way against the 8-5-0-1 Stampeders, as they have an 0-2 record against them following a 2-1 overtime loss in Williams Lake on Oct. 14 and a 4-3 overtime loss in Williams Lake Dec. 3.

The Rampage are coming off a comprehensive 10-3 win over the Kitimat Ice Demons on Jan. 6. The win lifted the Rampage’s record to 6-3-1-3 on the season and 17 points overall in the league. The Stampeders also have 17 points, and will be playing on the road in Prince Rupert for the first time this season.

Junior Boys place third

at Condor Classic

The Charles Hays Secondary School junior boys basketball team placed third at the annual Condor Classic, which took place in Prince George from Jan. 4-7. The team won their first two games, beating Cedars Christian School 79-49 behind 17 points from Tyler Jones, 12 points from Brendan Eshom and 11 points from Aiden Leighton, and beating College Heights 62-40 behind 27 points from Jones, 10 points by Leighton and nine points from Pagens.

The Rainmakers lost in the semifinals 62-65 to Dawson Creek despite receiving strong contributions from Jones, who scored 19 points, 18 points by Cole Angus and 16 points by Leighton. The team went on to win the third place game 67-41 behind 18 points from Leighton, 16 points from Jones and 14 points from Pagens.



