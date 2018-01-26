Sports briefs

Here’s your Prince Rupert sports lineup for the weekend

Rampage open the playoffs in Williams Lake

The Prince Rupert Rampage begin their playoff campaign on the road against the Williams Lake Stampeders on Saturday. The Rampage finished the regular season with a three-game win streak to place second in the CIHL and enter their series against the Stampeders with momentum, which will be played in a best-of-three format.

Since they have home-ice advantage, the Rampage will play game 2 and, if necessary, game 3 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre Arena on Feb. 3 and 4. The winner of the series will play the winner of the series between the Terrace River Kings and the Quesnel Kangaroos.

Prince Rupert hosting swim meet

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim club is hosting the Northwest Regional Championships from Jan. 26-28 at the Earl Mah Aquatic Centre. Swimmers from the region will competing to post their best times in the short and middle distance events. Races begin in the pool at 9:00 a.m.

Rainmakers game vs Duchess Park cancelled

The Prince Rupert Rainmakers scheduled games against the Duchess Park Condors on Jan. 26 and 27 was cancelled due to poor weather conditions in Prince George. The Rainmakers are planning to play a rescheduled game in February.

