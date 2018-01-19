Sports briefs

Rampage ending season with two-game homestand

The Prince Rupert Rampage play their final two games of the regular season at home as they welcome the Terrace River Kings and the Quesnel Kangaroos to the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre Arena on Jan. 20 and 21.

The Rampage (7-3-1-1) enter with weekends with a chance to significantly improve their position on the CIHL league table. The team is currently in third place with 18 points, trailing both the Williams Lake Stampeders (9-5-0-2) and the Terrace River Kings (10-3-1-1), but have a game in hand over the River Kings and two in hand over the Stampeders. A win over either Kangaroos (7-7-0-0) or the River Kings will be enough to secure second place for the Rampage. Wins over both teams will give the Rampage first place in the league.

The puck drops for the Rampage vs the River Kings at 7:00 p.m. on Jan. 20. The Rampage then play the Kangaroos at 1:00 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Junior Rainmakers host 2018 Coastal Clash

The Charles Hays Secondary School junior boys basketball team are hosting the 2018 Coastal Clash on Jan. 19 and 20. The two-day tournament will pit the rainmakers A and B squads against competition from Prince Rupert, Kitimat and Smithers. Games begin at 3:30 p.m. in the CHSS gymnasium.

The grade eight basketball team will host its own playday on Jan. 20 at Prince Rupert Middle School at 9:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Senior boys hosting Duchess Park Secondary School

The Senior boys basketball team will host Duchess Park Secondary School on Jan. 26 and 27. The Rainmakers will look to test their progress in the season as the Condors are currently the eighth-ranked AAA ranked school in the province. The games begin at 7:00 p.m. on both nights.



