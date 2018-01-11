Sports briefs

Rampage begin homestand

The Prince Rupert Rampage host the Williams Lake Stampeders at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre Arena on Jan. 13.

The game is the first of a three-game homestand for the Rampage as they look to close out the regular season with some momentum headed into the playoffs.

The Stampeders enter the game with a 8-5-0-1 record, good for 17 points and second place in the CIHL. The Stampeders currently hold a 2-0 edge against the Rampage this season, beating them 2-1 in overtime on Oct. 14 and 4-3 in overtime on Dec. 3.

The Rampage (6-3-1-3) are currently tied for second place in the CIHL with 17 points following their 10-3 victory over the Kitimat Ice Demons. The Rampage are hoping to take advantage of their home ice to take more than one point from the Stampeders.

The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

READ MORE: Rampage start new year strong

Rainmakers host playday

The Charles Hays Rainmakers senior boys basketball team hosts Centennial Christian School on Jan. 13. The Rainmakers are coming off back-to-back victories against the 7th ranked GW Graham Grizzlies, a AAA squad from Chilliwack ranked 7th in the province whom they beat 79-58 and 71-64 on Jan. 5 and 6. The game begins at noon.

The junior Rainmakers play against Coast Tsimshian at 10:30 a.m. in the CHSS gym.

READ MORE: Rainmakers go 2-0 against the Grizzlies



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter