Sports briefs

Here’s what’s going on in Prince Rupert sports this weekend

Rampage begin homestand

The Prince Rupert Rampage host the Williams Lake Stampeders at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre Arena on Jan. 13.

The game is the first of a three-game homestand for the Rampage as they look to close out the regular season with some momentum headed into the playoffs.

The Stampeders enter the game with a 8-5-0-1 record, good for 17 points and second place in the CIHL. The Stampeders currently hold a 2-0 edge against the Rampage this season, beating them 2-1 in overtime on Oct. 14 and 4-3 in overtime on Dec. 3.

The Rampage (6-3-1-3) are currently tied for second place in the CIHL with 17 points following their 10-3 victory over the Kitimat Ice Demons. The Rampage are hoping to take advantage of their home ice to take more than one point from the Stampeders.

The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

READ MORE: Rampage start new year strong

Rainmakers host playday

The Charles Hays Rainmakers senior boys basketball team hosts Centennial Christian School on Jan. 13. The Rainmakers are coming off back-to-back victories against the 7th ranked GW Graham Grizzlies, a AAA squad from Chilliwack ranked 7th in the province whom they beat 79-58 and 71-64 on Jan. 5 and 6. The game begins at noon.

The junior Rainmakers play against Coast Tsimshian at 10:30 a.m. in the CHSS gym.

READ MORE: Rainmakers go 2-0 against the Grizzlies


Sports briefs

Here's what's going on in Prince Rupert sports this weekend

